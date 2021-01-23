PARTICLE ENGULFMENT BY STRONGLY ASYMMETRIC MEMBRANES WITH AREA RESERVOIRS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 23 gennaio 2021

Soft Matter, 2021, 17,298-307

DOI: 10.1039/C9SM02367D, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Jaime Agudo-Canalejo

We study the engulfment of solid particles by membranes with area reservoirs that are stabilized by large spontaneous curvature, and show that the properties of the reservoir can influence membrane remodelling processes.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/AHseNj1TwQA/C9SM02367D