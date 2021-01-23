PARTICLE ENGULFMENT BY STRONGLY ASYMMETRIC MEMBRANES WITH AREA RESERVOIRS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 23 gennaio 2021
Soft Matter, 2021, 17,298-307
DOI: 10.1039/C9SM02367D, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Jaime Agudo-Canalejo
We study the engulfment of solid particles by membranes with area reservoirs that are stabilized by large spontaneous curvature, and show that the properties of the reservoir can influence membrane remodelling processes.
