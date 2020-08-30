Particle Detectors

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 30 agosto 2020

Hermann Kolanoski, Emeritus Professor of Physics, Humboldt University Berlin and Deutsches Elektronensynchrotron (DESY),Norbert Wermes, Professor of Physics, University of Bonn

Hermann Kolanoski is Emeritus Professor of Physics at the Humboldt University Berlin and at the research centre DESY (Zeuthen). After having received his doctoral degree in Bonn he worked at universities in Stanford, Bonn and Dortmund before joining Humboldt University in 1995. His field of expertise is experimental particle and astroparticle physics. He currently participates in research with the IceCube Observatory at the South Pole and ATLAS at CERN. His work in detector development includes gaseous wire chambers, calorimeters, photon detectors, and trigger electronics as well as applications in medical physics.

Norbert Wermes is Professor of Physics at the University of Bonn. His field of research is experimental particle physics and detector physics. He has conducted research with experiments at the particle physics research centres DESY (Hamburg), SLAC (Stanford), Fermilab (Chicago), KEK (Tsukuba), and CERN (Geneva). After graduating with a PhD in physics from the University of Bonn, he was a postdoc at Stanford University, and a CERN staff scientist. In 1989 he became a professor at the University of Heidelberg, before returning to Bonn in 1992. With his group, he currently carries out research with the experiments ATLAS (CERN) and Belle II (KEK). In detector physics, his focus is on semiconductor pixel detectors and microelectronics.