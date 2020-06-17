mercoledì, Giugno 17, 2020
Breaking News

ICELAND’S NATIONAL DAY

ICELAND’S NATIONAL DAY

ICELAND’S NATIONAL DAY

MARTEDì 16 GIUGNO 2020 – 229ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

IRAQ: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL SPEAKS TO NEWLY APPOINTED PRIME MINISTER MUSTAFA…

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 17/06/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 230

MINISTERS FOR EUROPEAN AFFAIRS DISCUSS RECOVERY PACKAGE

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S CALL WITH NEWLY APPOINTED IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER HUSSEIN

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S CALL WITH NEWLY APPOINTED IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER HUSSEIN

SPEECH: PM STATEMENT AT THE CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 16 JUNE 2020

Agenparl

PARTIAL SODIATION INDUCED LAMINATE STRUCTURE ENABLING HIGH CYCLE STABILITY OF BLACK PHOSPHOROUS FOR SODIUM-ION BATTERIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 giugno 2020

Black phosphorous (BP) is a promising anode material for sodium ion batteries (SIBs) due to its extremely high theoretical capacity. However, the large volume change and breaking of the layered structure result in rapid capacity decay during cycling. Herein, our in situ transmission electron microscopy (TEM) study reveals the highly anisotropic Na diffusion and the formation of alternating layered and amorphous lamellas in BP nanosheets with small volume expansion induced by partial sodiation. Inspired by these results, we investigate systematically the cyclability of BP at controlled discharge capacities using half-cell SIBs, expecting to achieve good cyclability by sacrificing some of the capacity and preserving the layered structure of BP. Our results show that the cycling stability of BP is obviously improved by controlling the capacity appropriately. When the discharge capacity is limited at 400 mAh·g-1, the half-cell can sustain more than 100 cycles with an active material mass loading (~ 2 mg·cm-2), which is at least 4 times longer than when the capacity is limited at 600 mAh·g-1 or above. The in situ TEM and electrochemical tests indicate that maintaining the layered structure by controlling the capacity is key to improve the cyclability of BP as an anode in SIBs.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/nmiyUyJOtmo/D0NR00805B

Post collegati

NOTICE: PATENT JOURNAL SPECIAL NOTICES: 6839

Redazione

EXQUISITE DESIGN OF POROUS CARBON MICROTUBULE-SCAFFOLDING HIERARCHICAL IN2O3-ZNIN2S4 HETEROSTRUCTURES TOWARD EFFICIENTLY PHOTOCATALYTIC CONVERSION OF CO2 INTO CO

Redazione

CONFIGURING HIERARCHICAL NI/NIO 3D-NETWORK ASSISTED WITH BAMBOO CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE NI-ZN AQUEOUS BATTERIES

Redazione

PARTIAL SODIATION INDUCED LAMINATE STRUCTURE ENABLING HIGH CYCLE STABILITY OF BLACK PHOSPHOROUS FOR SODIUM-ION BATTERIES

Redazione

JAZAN: OVER 22,000 BENEFICIARIES OF HOME HEALTHCARE INITIATIVES TILL END OF MAY

Redazione

REMOTE SURVEYING IS HERE TO STAY, INDUSTRY EXPERTS AGREE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More