lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
Breaking News

PENSIONI, SALVINI: L’88% DI AVENTI DIRITTO HA GIÀ FATTO RICHIESTA PER QUOTA…

CALL OF EXPRESSION OF INTEREST – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES

THE UNITED STATES FURTHER RESTRICTS HUAWEI ACCESS TO U.S. TECHNOLOGY

THE UNITED STATES FURTHER RESTRICTS HUAWEI ACCESS TO U.S. TECHNOLOGY

GABON NATIONAL DAY

THE UNITED STATES FURTHER RESTRICTS HUAWEI ACCESS TO U.S. TECHNOLOGY

GABON NATIONAL DAY

GABON NATIONAL DAY

IL PAPA AL MEETING DI RIMINI: SIATE TESTIMONI DELLA FORZA ATTRATTIVA DELLA…

LIBANO: SALESIANI IN PRIMA LINEA PER LE FAMIGLIE COLPITE DALL’ESPLOSIONE

Agenparl

PARTIAL CREDIT GUARANTEE SCHEME (PCGS) 2.0 EXTENDED WITH GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO RESPOND TO EMERGING DEMANDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 17 agosto 2020

Ministry of Finance

Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme (PCGS) 2.0 extended with greater flexibility to respond to emerging demands

Posted On:
17 AUG 2020 5:34PM by PIB Delhi

As part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, announced by the Government, Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme (PCGS) 2.0   was launched on 20.05.2020 to provide Portfolio Guarantee for purchase of Bonds or Commercial Papers (CPs) with a rating of AA and below issued by NBFCs/HFCs/ MFIs by Public Sector Banks (PSBs). It was envisaged to purchase Bonds/ CPs of Rs. 45,000 crore under PCGS 2.0 of which the maximum headroom permissible for purchase of Bonds/ CPs rated AA/AA- was 25% of the total portfolio i.e. Rs. 11,250 crore. In addition, the Government had separately announced the Special Liquidity Scheme for purchase of Commercial Papers (CPs) and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by NBFCs/HFCs with a residual maturity of upto 3 months, which could be extended for a further period of upto 3 months, of a total value not exceeding Rs. 30,000 crore to be extended by the amount required as per need.

Under PCGS 2.0, PSBs have approved purchase of Bonds/ CPs rated AA/AA- issued by 28 entities and Bonds/CPs rated below AA- issued by 62 entities, amounting to Rs. 21,262 crore overall. The average ticket size of Bonds/CPs rated below AA- is significantly lower than the average ticket size of Bonds/CPs rated AA/AA-.Under SLS, proposals of Rs. 7,464 crore have been approved for purchase so far.

Keeping in view the progress under the Scheme and the fact that the stipulated limit for AA/AA- rated Bonds/CPs has been nearly reached while the appetite for lower rated Bonds/CPs is nearing saturation considering their lower ticket size, the Government has now decided to modify PCGS 2.0 for purchase of Bonds/CPs as under:

  1. Additional 3 months have been granted to build up the portfolio. At the end of six months, i.e. by 19.11.2020, the portfolio shall be crystallised based on actual amount disbursed, for the Guarantee to come into effect.
  1. At the portfolio level, AA and AA- investment sub-portfolio under the Scheme should not exceed 50% (instead of 25% stipulated earlier) of the total portfolio of Bonds/ CPs purchased by PSBs under the Scheme.

  It is expected that the above modification will provide greater flexibility to PSBs in purchasing Bonds/CPs under PCGS 2.0.

RM/KMN

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 69

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1646470

Post collegati

PARTIAL CREDIT GUARANTEE SCHEME (PCGS) 2.0 EXTENDED WITH GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO RESPOND TO EMERGING DEMANDS

Redazione

VICE PRESIDENT OF INDIA, SHRI M. VENKAIAH NAIDU INAUGURATES IIT DELHI’S DIAMOND JUBILEE CELEBRATIONS

Redazione

FACEBOOK EXEC IN INDIA FILES POLICE COMPLAINT AFTER REPORT ON CONTENT PRACTICES

Redazione

UNDER PRADHAN MANTRI GRAM SADAK YOJANA, 1858 ROADS OF LENGTH 11,517 KM AND 84 BRIDGES HAVE BEEN COMPLETED IN JAMMU & KASHMIR

Redazione

THE UNION MINISTER FOR ENVIRONMENT, FOREST & CLIMATE CHANGE, INFORMATION & BROADCASTING AND HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND PUBLIC ENTERPRISE, SHRI PRAKASH JAVADEKAR INTERACTING WITH THE STATE FOREST MINISTER’S OF ALL THE STATES /UTS, THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING, IN NEW DELHI ON AUGUST 17, 2020.

Redazione

INDEPENDENCE DAY THEMED WEBINAR SERIES OF MINISTRY OF TOURISM CONCLUDES WITH A SESSION ON SARDAR VALLABHBHAI PATEL – ARCHITECT OF UNITED INDIA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More