Hong Kong, mar 21 gennaio 2020

﻿

PM

Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Special Traffic News Yuen Long Station is closed, and trains will not stop at this station. Free MTR shuttle bus service is operating between Yuen Long Station and Long Ping Station. Passengers are recommended to plan your journey accordingly.

Part of the lanes of Wong Chu Road Lung Kwu Tan bound near Hoi Wong Road which was closed due to traffic accident is re-opened to all traffic. Traffic queue takes time to disperse.

Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.

Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.

