18 Gennaio 2020
PART OF THE LANES OF WEST KOWLOON HIGHWAY WESTERN HARBOUR CROSSING BOUND NEAR NAM CHEONG PARK WHICH WAS CLOSED DUE TO TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IS RE-OPENED TO ALL TRAFFIC. TRAFFIC QUEUE(S) TAKE(S) TIME TO DISPERSE.

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 18 gennaio 2020

Transport Department – Special Traffic News

Special Traffic News

    1. Part of the lanes of West Kowloon Highway Western Harbour Crossing bound near Nam Cheong Park which was closed due to traffic accident is re-opened to all traffic. Traffic queue(s) take(s) time to disperse.
    2. Due to vehicle breakdown , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central flyover Sheung Wan bound near Rumsey Street Multi-Storey Car Park is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lane(s) is still available to motorists.
    3. Due to watermain emergency works , the fast lane of Prince Edward Road East Kwun Tong bound near Choi Hung Estate is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
    4. Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
Fonte/Source: https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm

