20 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

A 100 ANNI DALLA NASCITA, L’EVENTO CINEMATOGRAFICO DEDICATO AL MAESTRO: “FELLINI DEGLI…

INDAGINE SUI MUSEI E LE ISTITUZIONI SIMILARI: MICRODATI AD USO PUBBLICO

RILEVAZIONE SULLE FORZE DI LAVORO – DATI TRASVERSALI TRIMESTRALI: FILE PER LA…

RESOCONTO STENOGRAFICO ASSEMBLEA – SEDUTA N. 183

UK EXPORTS BOOST CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS IN AFRICA

JOINT STATEMENT ON THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS BETWEEN PORTUGAL AND…

IL PAPA A SANTA MARTA: ESSERE LIBERI ATTRAVERSO L’OBBEDIENZA A DIO

BURKINA FASO-NIGER: APPELLO DEI VESCOVI PER LA FINE DEI CONFLITTI

KONINGIN MáXIMA BIJ WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS

CROAZIA: AL VIA LE CELEBRAZIONI CENTENARIO NASCITA FELLINI

Home » PART OF THE LANES OF TAI PO ROAD – SHA TIN KOWLOON BOUND NEAR SHA TIN RACECOURSE WHICH WAS CLOSED DUE TO TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IS RE-OPENED TO ALL TRAFFIC.
Agenparl English Infrastrutture Social Network

PART OF THE LANES OF TAI PO ROAD – SHA TIN KOWLOON BOUND NEAR SHA TIN RACECOURSE WHICH WAS CLOSED DUE TO TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IS RE-OPENED TO ALL TRAFFIC.

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, lun 20 gennaio 2020

﻿

Transport Department – Special Traffic News

This page will automatically refresh in 60 seconds.

PM

Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Special Traffic News

    1. Part of the lanes of Tai Po Road – Sha Tin Kowloon bound near Sha Tin Racecourse which was closed due to traffic accident is re-opened to all traffic.
    2. Due to traffic accident , part of the lanes of Waterloo Road flyover Sha Tin bound near Baptist Hospital is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lane is still available to motorists.
      Traffic is busy now.
    3. Due to heavy traffic , Kwun Tong Road Yau Tong bound near Hoi Yuen Road is busy. Motorists passing through the above section of road are advised to drive with utmost care and patience.
    4. Due to heavy traffic, Lung Cheung Road and Ching Cheung Road Kwai Chung bound are busy.

      Motorists passing through the above section of road are advised to drive with utmost care and patience.

    5. Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
Web Accessibility Conformance

Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Fonte/Source: https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm

Related posts

WIRTSCHAFTSLEISTUNG ENDE 2019 WOHL INSGESAMT UNVERäNDERT

Redazione

POLIZIA DI STATO – COMUNICATO STAMPA POLFER

Redazione

SICUREZZA: COISP SCRIVE A LAMORGESE, SU MODIFICA ARMAMENTI SERVE CONFRONTO

Redazione

LEGCO PANELS ELECT CHAIRMEN AND DEPUTY CHAIRMEN

Redazione

INNOVAZIONE E CITTÃ , L’ACCORDO CNR-INU

Redazione

Јавен повик до основните и средните училишта за учество во Европскиот квиз на парите

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More