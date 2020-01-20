(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, lun 20 gennaio 2020

﻿

This page will automatically refresh in 60 seconds.

PM

Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Special Traffic News Part of the lanes of Tai Po Road – Sha Tin Kowloon bound near Sha Tin Racecourse which was closed due to traffic accident is re-opened to all traffic.

Due to traffic accident , part of the lanes of Waterloo Road flyover Sha Tin bound near Baptist Hospital is closed to all traffic.

Only remaining lane is still available to motorists.

Traffic is busy now.

Only remaining lane is still available to motorists. Traffic is busy now. Due to heavy traffic , Kwun Tong Road Yau Tong bound near Hoi Yuen Road is busy. Motorists passing through the above section of road are advised to drive with utmost care and patience.

Due to heavy traffic, Lung Cheung Road and Ching Cheung Road Kwai Chung bound are busy. Motorists passing through the above section of road are advised to drive with utmost care and patience.

Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.

Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.

Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.