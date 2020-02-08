(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 08 febbraio 2020

Part of the lanes of Chatham Road South Yau Ma Tei bound near Hong Kong Polytechnic University which was closed due to traffic accident is re-opened to all traffic.

Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations of the East Rail Line are closed. Train service between Hung Hom and Sheung Shui stations maintains normal.

East Rail Line Racecourse Station is closed today and trains will not stop at this station.

Please plan your journey accordingly.

With effect from February 8 (Saturday), the public transport services for Shenzhen Bay Port (SBP) and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port (HZMB HKP) are adjusted as follows:

A. Shenzhen Bay Port

(i) Local public transport services

Regarding the local public transport serving SBP, the services of New Lantao Bus (NLB) route No. B2X (Tin Yiu Estate – SBP); Citybus routes No. B3 (Tuen Mun Pier Head – SBP), No. B3A (Shan King Estate – SBP) and No. B3M (Tuen Mun Station – SBP(Circular)); and New Territories green minibus (GMB) route No. 618 (Tin Yan Estate – SBP) will be suspended.

Furthermore, NLB routes No. B2 (Yuen Long Station – SBP) and No. B2P (Tin Tsz Estate – SBP) and Citybus route No. B3X (Tuen Mun Town Centre – SBP) will continue to provide services while the service levels will be reduced to a 30-minute headway.

(ii) Cross-boundary coach services

Cross-boundary coaches using SBP will suspend services. Members of the public may use the public transport modes (including franchised bus and taxi) still in service to travel to and from the control point if necessary. Passengers can enquire about the service details from the operators concerned.

B. Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port

(i) Local public transport services

Regarding the local public transport serving the HZMB HKP, the operating hours of NLB routes No. B4 (Hong Kong International Airport (Terminal Building) – HZMB HKP(Circular)) and No. B6 (Mun Tung Estate – HZMB HKP) will be reduced to run between 7am and 11pm daily while the headway of these two routes will be reduced to 60 minutes. The headway of Citybus route No. B5 (HZMB HKP – Sunny Bay Public Transport Interchange) will be reduced to 45 minutes. Furthermore, GMB route No. 901 (Ying Tung Estate – HZMB HKP(Circular)) will be suspended.

(ii) Cross-boundary coach services

The cross-boundary coach services plying between Guangdong and Hong Kong will be suspended. Limited services will be maintained for the services travelling between Hong Kong and Macao. Passengers can enquire about the service details from the operators concerned.

In addition, the shuttle bus services (Gold Bus) (for the HZMB HKP only) at the HZMB HKP will also maintain limited services. The headways of the Macao route and the Zhuhai route will be adjusted to approximately 30 to 60 minutes and approximately 60 minutes respectively, subject to further service adjustments according to passenger demand.

Due to the special arrangement for race meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse, KMB Route Nos. 848, 868, 869, 872, 872X, 887, 888, 889, 891 and 893 are suspended until further notice.

KMB will put up notices to inform passengers of the above service arrangements.

Due to watermain burst, all lanes of Tai Chung Kiu Road Tai Wai bound near City One are closed to all traffic.

Affected bus routes have been diverted.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Traffic is busy now.

Special traffic arrangement for Guangdong-Hong Kong cross-boundary private cars ********************************************************

Guangdong-Hong Kong cross-boundary private cars under the regular quota and issued with valid Closed Road Permits (CRPs) for using Sha Tau Kok or Man Kam To Control Point will be allowed to use Shenzhen Bay Port to travel between Guangdong and Hong Kong starting from midnight on February 3 (Monday) until further notice.

Train service on the High Speed Rail between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and the Mainland are suspended until further notice. Hong Kong West Kowloon Station is also closed from this date onwards.

According to the information from the MTRCL, passengers holding tickets for trains between Hong Kong West Kowloon and the Mainland should keep their tickets and receipts or ticket purchase verifications to obtain refunds at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station after it reopens. Please refer to the latest ticket refund arrangements as announced by the MTR. You may also visit the High Speed Rail website www. mtr. com. hk/highspeed or refer to the High Speed Rail app.

If you have purchased tickets through the 12306 website, refunds can be directly obtained through the website.

In connection with the suspension of the train service on the High Speed Rail between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and the Mainland and the closure of Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, the following bus routes are suspended until resumption of operation of the High Speed Rail-

– Citybus route no. W1 (Admiralty Station (West) Bus Terminus – West Kowloon Station Bus Terminus)

– KMB route no. W2 (Kwun Tong Station Public Transport Interchange – West Kowloon Station Bus Terminus)

– KMB route no. W3 (Sheung Shui – West Kowloon Station Bus Terminus)

The bus companies will put up notices to inform passengers of the above services arrangements.

Due to the closure of Ocean Park, please be advised the following temporary bus arrangements be implemented until further notice:-

– Suspension of the service of CTB Route 629 from Central to Ocean Park; and

– Suspension of detoured routing through Ocean Park for Cross Harbour Routes 107, 170, 171 and 973 on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.

The bus companies will put up notices to inform passengers of the above services arrangements.

Transport Department to resume driving test (road test) services from February 5

Transport Department to resume driving test (road test) services from February 5

The Transport Department (TD) announced on February 3 that driving test (road test) services will be resumed from February 5. Candidates who have made an appointment for road tests on or after February 5 should attend the road tests on the date and time at the Driving Test Centre as specified on the Driving Test Appointment Letter. Road tests scheduled for January 29 to February 4 will be postponed. Affected candidates will be notified individually of alternative arrangements.



In order to reduce the risk of spreading virus transmissions in the community, written tests (driving test Part A) and taxi written tests are still suspended until further notice. Affected candidates will be notified individually of alternative arrangements.

Transport Department to resume limited public services

Transport Department to resume limited public services

To align with the special work arrangement announced by the Government on January 31 to reduce the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community, the Transport Department (TD) announced on February 1 the provision of limited services to members of the public from February 3 until further notice. Details are as follows:



(1) Licensing Offices at Admiralty, Cheung Sha Wan, Kwun Tong and Sha Tin, and Driving Test Appointment Office at Cheung Sha Wan will open from 10am to 3pm from Monday to Friday for the provision of counter services (except for the direct issue of a full Hong Kong driving licence). Applicants who have made an appointment for a renewal of a full driving licence/vehicle licence or an application for an international driving permit can visit the licensing office concerned on the scheduled appointment day during the opening hours of the licensing office.



(2) Public Vehicles Unit at Admiralty will open from 10am to 3pm from Monday to Friday for the provision of counter services.



(3) Cross Boundary Unit at Sheung Wan will open from 10am to 3pm from Monday to Friday for the provision of counter services.



(4) TD’s Vehicle Examination Centres will resume normal services.



To reduce the risk of virus transmission, members of the public are advised to visit the licensing offices to submit applications after the TD’s resumption of full services unless there are urgent needs. They can also submit applications by post, drop box, or online. The TD will process the applications as soon as possible.

