martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
PARLIAMENTARY SECRETARY TERRY BEECH TO PROVIDE IMPORTANT UPDATE RELATED TO BC COASTAL WATERS

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 10 novembre 2020

Vancouver, B.C. – Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North – Seymour Terry Beech will provide an important update related to BC coastal waters.

Media are invited to join through Microsoft Teams.

Date:                           Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time:                          11:00 a.m. (Pacific)

Location:                    MS Teams via login link, to be provided

 

Note: Media planning to attend the event are required to contact Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s Pacific Region Media Relations at <a to register before Thursday, November 12 at 9:00 a.m. A confirmation email containing the link and instructions for participating in the conference will only be provided to media representatives who have registered.

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/fisheries-oceans/news/2020/11/parliamentary-secretary-terry-beech-to-provide-important-update-related-to-bc-coastal-waters.html

PARLIAMENTARY SECRETARY TERRY BEECH TO PROVIDE IMPORTANT UPDATE RELATED TO BC COASTAL WATERS

