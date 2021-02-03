PARKING MACHINES – FAULT WITH CREDIT CARD PAYMENTS

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Published: 03 February 2021. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

The credit card payment facility on parking ticketing machines in Cairns City is currently unavailable.

Motorists are advised that fines will not be issued for regulated parking requiring a ticket.

However, drivers must still obey regulations applying to centre parking time limits, taxi zones, loading zones, bus zones and no stopping zones.