sabato, Marzo 20, 2021
COLOMBIA: LA CHIESA CONDANNA L’ASSASSINIO DELLA LEADER INDIGENA MARíA BERNARDA JUAJIBIOY

PREGHIERA E CORAGGIO PER UNA VITA PIù FELICE

PROMUOVERE IL DISARMO DURANTE LA PANDEMIA IN UN WEBINAR DELLA SANTA SEDE

UK, I VESCOVI SUL CASO PIPPA KNIGHT: OGNI VITA HA VALORE, ANCHE…

USA. RIFORMA SULL’ IMMIGRAZIONE, IL Sì DELLA CAMERA

IL PAPA NOMINA DON AMBARUS VESCOVO AUSILIARE ROMA

VACCINI, ZINGARETTI: SPERIMENTAZIONE IN FORMA SCIENTIFICA SPUTNIK ALLO SPALLANZANI

OPEN ARMS, SALVINI: NON SONO PREOCCUPATO, ORGOGLIOSO DI AVER DIFESO L’ITALIA

LA BASILICA DI SANTA PUDENZIANA AL VIMINALE, LUOGO DELLA PROMESSA DI DIO

NADIA MURAD: IL PAPA IN IRAQ, SEGNO DI SPERANZA PER TUTTE LE…

PARENTAL BURNOUT HITS INDIVIDUALIST WESTERN COUNTRIES HARDEST

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 20 marzo 2021 It’s a first: approximately 100 scientists in 42 countries joined forces to learn about the incidence of parental burnout. They found that Western countries are the most affected by parental burnout. The cause? The often individualistic culture of Western countries. This international study, shows how culture, rather than socio-economic factors, plays a predominant role in parental burnout.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210318085604.htm

