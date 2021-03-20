PARENTAL BURNOUT HITS INDIVIDUALIST WESTERN COUNTRIES HARDEST

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 20 marzo 2021 It’s a first: approximately 100 scientists in 42 countries joined forces to learn about the incidence of parental burnout. They found that Western countries are the most affected by parental burnout. The cause? The often individualistic culture of Western countries. This international study, shows how culture, rather than socio-economic factors, plays a predominant role in parental burnout.

