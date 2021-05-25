(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 maggio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01128F, Paper
Ellie Neige, Oliver Diwald
Knowledge about the emergence and depletion of point defects in BaTiO3 (BTO) nano-structures during materials processing is key to our understanding of their later activity as components in functional dielectric…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/SQgURm5LF9k/D1CP01128F

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here