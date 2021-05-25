(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 maggio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01128F, Paper

Ellie Neige, Oliver Diwald

Knowledge about the emergence and depletion of point defects in BaTiO 3 (BTO) nano-structures during materials processing is key to our understanding of their later activity as components in functional dielectric…

