(AGENPARL) – lun 29 novembre 2021 Having issues? [View the online version](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61a54ed4572ad225Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

[Reserve Bank of Australia](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61a54ed4598c3552Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Panel Participation – Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor

30 November 2021

Deputy Governor Guy Debelle is participating in a panel discussion today to the 2021 Symposium on Indigenous Economies – Online.

[Read the remarks](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61a54ed45c4df505Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

[This event is being broadcast live](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61a54ed46073c651Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html).

You can find [all speeches by RBA executives](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61a54ed46318d794Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html) on our website.

Communications Division

Reserve Bank of Australia

🔊 Listen to this