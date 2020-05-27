mercoledì, Maggio 27, 2020
Breaking News

CARITAS EUROPA: GLI AIUTI EUROPEI AL VENEZUELA, FORTE SEGNO DI VICINANZA

AGREEMENT EXTENDED BETWEEN THE MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND THE EMERGENCY RESPONSE…

ELEZIONI: BORGHI (PD), VIMINALE CONCORDI CON REGIONI DATA MIGLIORE

REGNO UNITO. IL PAPA: COSTRUIRE UNA CULTURA DELLA VITA CHE PROTEGGA LA…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTER RETNO MARSUDI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTER RETNO MARSUDI

CORONAVIRUS, MORGAN STANLEY PREVEDE IL GREGGIO BRENT SARA’ SCAMBIATO A $40 AL…

PRC NATIONAL PEOPLE’S CONGRESS PROPOSAL ON HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LEGISLATION

PRC NATIONAL PEOPLE’S CONGRESS PROPOSAL ON HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LEGISLATION

PRC NATIONAL PEOPLE’S CONGRESS PROPOSAL ON HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LEGISLATION

Agenparl
Image default
Home » PANDEMICS AND INFO WARS GO HAND IN HAND

PANDEMICS AND INFO WARS GO HAND IN HAND

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 27 maggio 2020

“Global health crises are one of the common examples where it is accompanied by all kinds of ‘infodemic,’ or abundance of information, that can be contradictory or confusing. And so, it is not that difficult to actually exploit already existing uncertainty or confusion in the information space.”

But if this phenomenon does not come as a surprise to observers, it is particularly worrying.

Featured image: 

Photo Credit: GraphicINmotion / Shutterstock

Source publication: 
Euranet
Link: 
Read the full article
Research and analysis for: 
Coronavirus Crisis
Date: 
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Featured in R&A: 
1
Author: 
Nad’a Kovalcikova

Fonte/Source: https://www.gmfus.org/commentary/pandemics-and-info-wars-go-hand-hand

Post collegati

WHAT TONY HAWK’S FIRST SKATEBOARD SHOWS ABOUT THE HISTORY OF THE SPORT HE MADE FAMOUS

Redazione

PANDEMICS AND INFO WARS GO HAND IN HAND

Redazione

COVID-19 – A TRAGEDY BUT THERE ARE REASONS TO BE PROUD

Redazione

FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: DIAPLEXQ COVID-19 DETECTION KIT – SOLGENT CO., LTD.

Redazione

FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: BIOCORE 2019-NCOV REAL TIME PCR KIT – BIOCORE CO., LTD.

Redazione

FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: HYMON™ SARS-COV-2 TEST KIT – DBA SPECTRONRX

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More