(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 27 maggio 2020
Euranet Plus Central · Nad’a Kovalčíková, German Marshall Fund: “Pandemics and info-wars go hand in hand”
“Global health crises are one of the common examples where it is accompanied by all kinds of ‘infodemic,’ or abundance of information, that can be contradictory or confusing. And so, it is not that difficult to actually exploit already existing uncertainty or confusion in the information space.”
But if this phenomenon does not come as a surprise to observers, it is particularly worrying.
Source publication:
Euranet
Link:
Research and analysis for:
Coronavirus Crisis
Date:
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Featured in R&A:
1
Fonte/Source: https://www.gmfus.org/commentary/pandemics-and-info-wars-go-hand-hand
Photo Credit: GraphicINmotion / Shutterstock