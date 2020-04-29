PANDEMIC SHOCK THREATENS TO UNDERMINE OUTPATIENT CARE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 29 aprile 2020

In March, the coronavirus outbreak caused an unprecedented disruption in the usual sources of care for patients in the United States. Initially, the crisis, and the policy response, focused on hospital capacity and shortages. Meanwhile, in-person office visits with physicians and nurse practitioners plummeted. Clinicians and patients fell back on a century-old technology — the telephone — and started to use newer telemedicine platforms like videoconferencing and text chats. Fee-for-service revenue fell precipitously, prompting furloughs, layoffs, and even closures at many practices. Outpatient offices faced a perfect storm of stay-at-home orders, infection risks, and severe financial stress while still trying to deliver desperately needed clinical care.

To date, our knowledge of these drastic changes in outpatient care, which includes specialist and primary care visits in ambulatory care settings, has been based on anecdotes. While anecdotes can be useful, they are not the best guide to policy. The Commonwealth Fund collaborated with researchers at Harvard University and Phreesia, a health care technology company, to publish a real-time snapshot of the dramatic changes that are occurring in outpatient practice. Ateev Mehrohtra, a professor at Harvard Medical School, and colleagues evaluated changes in practice visits during the past two months across a large number and different types of outpatient practices in all 50 states that use the Phreesia technology platform to manage several aspects of daily workflow including registration, insurance verification, patient questionnaires, patient-reported outcomes, and payments.

The results are startling. As we’ve heard through anecdotes, visits to ambulatory practices declined rapidly, by nearly 60 percent, with most of the change happening in a two-week period. No region of the U.S. nor age group was spared. A stabilization and slight rebound appear to have been the result of increasing use of telemedicine, which grew over this eight-week period to 30 percent of visits, but it still accounted for a tiny fraction of the lost ambulatory visits. All specialties were profoundly affected, although the impact varied with procedural specialties like dermatology seeing larger declines than other specialties like behavioral health.

What are the implications for U.S. health care?

The Health of Americans Is at Risk. The loss of health care services in the wake of disasters can have a negative impact on health, especially for people with acute and chronic conditions. Subtle symptoms that may indicate serious health problems like heart attack, stroke, or pneumonia may go unrecognized and timely lab testing and adjustments to medications can lead chronic conditions to deteriorate. Prior to the pandemic, not all outpatient visits were necessary, but many were. Unchecked, the erosion of outpatient capacity will undermine needed care.

All Regions Are Affected. Disruptions in care do not appear limited to areas of the country that were facing serious outbreaks or with local policies like stay-at-home orders.

To Meet Patient Needs Telemedicine Must Expand. Telemedicine volume has grown too modestly to make up for lost in-person visits. Clinicians are still learning how to use telemedicine effectively. Tracking its growth and use among specialties over time will be important. At the same time, telemedicine cannot replace all types of visits — in-person visits will still be needed for diagnosis and testing of some complex conditions.

Most Outpatient Practices Face Substantial Financial Risk. Most practices rely on fee-for-service payments, meaning the decline in visits is a direct hit to revenue. Even with the boost to telemedicine payments, practices faced with such large revenue losses will struggle to continue delivering care. Many will have no choice but to cut back on staff and operations just when services are most needed. Those that serve traditionally underserved patient populations may be especially at risk.

These findings show that outpatient care is threatened by this national emergency. While the results are from a sample of practices accounting for approximately 5 percent of ambulatory visits in the U.S., it seems likely that other practices are facing similar challenges. Additional funding will almost certainly be needed to allow outpatient practices to remain intact and functioning; to halt further staff layoffs; to expand telemedicine capacity; and to invest in the kind of modifications, like personal protective equipment, that can allow practices to offer in-person services and procedures safely. Any further erosion of capacity during this first wave of the pandemic will leave Americans ill-prepared to receive the ambulatory care they need now and in the future.

To ensure continued access to high-quality care during this unprecedent public health and economic crisis, practices, policymakers, and patients will have an ongoing need for timely information on the status of outpatient care and its potential to recover. With our research collaborators at Harvard and Phreesia, we expect additional analyses will shed needed light for policymakers and others making decisions that may profoundly affect the future of outpatient care in the United States.

Fonte/Source: https://www.commonwealthfund.org/blog/2020/pandemic-shock-threatens-undermine-outpatient-care