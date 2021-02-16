martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

Agenparl
Image default
Home » PANDEMIC BEHAVIOR; VOTING MACHINES; VACCINE WEBSITE

PANDEMIC BEHAVIOR; VOTING MACHINES; VACCINE WEBSITE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – mar 16 febbraio 2021 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
A new model of disease spread describes how competing economic and health incentives influence social contact – and vice versa.
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
Law Professor Robert Rabin discusses the cases brought by election tech companies who allege they have been defamed by rigged election claims.
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
** Announcements
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
** (Stanford Report occasionally links to stories that, for some readers, may require a subscription.)
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
————————————————————
© Stanford University, Stanford, California 94305.
unsubscribe from this list (https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/unsubscribe?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=29ce9f751e&e=37d6b811e4&c=1dd5d79ecd)
update subscription preferences (https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/profile?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=29ce9f751e&e=37d6b811e4&c=1dd5d79ecd)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More