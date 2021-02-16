PANDEMIC BEHAVIOR; VOTING MACHINES; VACCINE WEBSITE

(AGENPARL) – mar 16 febbraio 2021 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

A new model of disease spread describes how competing economic and health incentives influence social contact – and vice versa.

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

Law Professor Robert Rabin discusses the cases brought by election tech companies who allege they have been defamed by rigged election claims.

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

** Announcements

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

** (Stanford Report occasionally links to stories that, for some readers, may require a subscription.)

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

————————————————————

© Stanford University, Stanford, California 94305.

unsubscribe from this list (https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/unsubscribe?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=29ce9f751e&e=37d6b811e4&c=1dd5d79ecd)

update subscription preferences (https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/profile?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=29ce9f751e&e=37d6b811e4&c=1dd5d79ecd)

🔊 Listen to this