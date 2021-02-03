mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
Breaking News

PANAMA : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-MONETARY AND FINANCIAL STATISTICS

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2077 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2077 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2827 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

GOVERNO, PD-M5S-LEU: CONTINUARE A TENERE APERTA UNA PROSPETTIVA POLITICA UNITARIA

PRESIDENTE AUTORITà PORTUALE TIRRENO SETTENTRIONALE: AUDIZIONE INFORMALE E ESPRESSO PARERE IN 8A…

USA: PLAUSO DEI VESCOVI A MISURE CONTRO DISCRIMINAZIONI RAZZIALI

COVID-19 ED ELEZIONI 2021: FISSATO TERMINE PRESENTAZIONE EMENDAMENTI DECRETO-LEGGE N. 2 E…

GOVERNO, BERLUSCONI: VALUTEREMO INSIEME, COME CENTRODESTRA, COSA FARE

GOVERNO, CHIGI: COLLOQUIO TRA GIUSEPPE CONTE E MARIO DRAGHI SONO TOTALMENTE INVENTATE

Agenparl

PANAMA : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-MONETARY AND FINANCIAL STATISTICS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

February 3, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

At the request of the Superintendency of Banks of Panama (SBP), and with the support of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) Western Hemisphere Department (WHD), a monetary and financial statistics (MFS) remote technical assistance (TA) mission from the IMF’s Statistics Department (STA) took place during June 22-July 10, 2020. The main objective of the mission was to assist the SBP in the compilation of new standard report forms for depository corporations (SRF 1SR and SRF 2SR) on the basis of internationally accepted standards, as set out in the IMF’s 2016 Monetary and Financial Statistics Manual and Compilation Guide (MFSMCG), following the introduction of a new chart of accounts by the SBP, and to agree on an improved timeline to report monetary and financial statistics to STA, on a monthly basis. The work of the mission was facilitated by the excellent collaboration of the staff of the Financial Studies Directorate (FSD) of the SBP. The officials met during the mission are listed in Appendix I.

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/02/03/Panama-Technical-Assistance-Report-Monetary-and-Financial-Statistics-50056

Post collegati

SYNTHESIS AND SELF-ASSEMBLY OF A PENTA[60]FULLERENE BEARING BENZO[GHI]PERYLENETRIIMIDE UNITS

Redazione

PANAMA : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-MONETARY AND FINANCIAL STATISTICS

Redazione

COVID: RICCARDI, SU TELEMEDICINA ATTACCHI INUTILI E PRETESTUOSI

Redazione

UNRAVELING THE MYSTERY OF GAO, A PROTEIN IMPLICATED IN MOVEMENT DISORDERS

Redazione

ONCOTARGET: THE GOAL OF GEROSCIENCE IS LIFE EXTENSION

Redazione

NOVEL 3D PRINTED STENTS DELIVER BREAKTHROUGH TREATMENT FOR OESOPHAGEAL CANCER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More