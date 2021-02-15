(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 15 febbraio 2021
Panama : Request for an Arrangement Under the Precautionary and Liquidity Line-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Panama
February 15, 2021
While Panama has been the most dynamic economy in Latin America over the
last three decades (growing 6 percent on average), its strength is being tested by the
COVID-19 global pandemic. Panama is a service-based economy that is highly
integrated in the world economy and exposed to extreme shocks during the pandemic.
February 15, 2021
