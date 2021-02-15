lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

PANAMA : REQUEST FOR AN ARRANGEMENT UNDER THE PRECAUTIONARY AND LIQUIDITY LINE-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR PANAMA

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 15 febbraio 2021

Panama : Request for an Arrangement Under the Precautionary and Liquidity Line-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Panama

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

February 15, 2021

While Panama has been the most dynamic economy in Latin America over the
last three decades (growing 6 percent on average), its strength is being tested by the
COVID-19 global pandemic. Panama is a service-based economy that is highly
integrated in the world economy and exposed to extreme shocks during the pandemic.

Country Report No. 2021/030

regular

February 15, 2021

/1934-7685

1PANEA

Paper

102

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/02/02/Panama-Request-for-an-Arrangement-Under-the-Precautionary-and-Liquidity-Line-Press-Release-50059

