PAN-CANCER ANALYSIS OF TWO TYPES OF UTERINE CANCER UNCOVERED THE CLINICAL AND PROGNOSTIC ASSOCIATIONS WITH M6A RNA METHYLATION REGULATORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021
Mol. Omics, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0MO00113A, Research Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0MO00113A, Research Article
Zhilin Zou, Shuguang Zhou, Guosheng Liang, Zhenye Tang, Kai Li, Shuzhen Tan, Xiangsheng Zhang, Xiao Zhu
The role of m6A RNA methylation modification in uterine cancer has not been clearly studied. We explored the relationship between m6A regulators and the clinical and prognosis in uterine corpus…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The role of m6A RNA methylation modification in uterine cancer has not been clearly studied. We explored the relationship between m6A regulators and the clinical and prognosis in uterine corpus…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/MO/D0MO00113A