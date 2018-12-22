Pan Am 103 Memorial Service

(agenparl) – washington sab 22 dicembre 2018 “It has been said that the dead are never really gone as long as someone speaks their names,” said Kathryn Turman, assistant director of the FBI’s Victim Services Division. “For 30 years and in many places, we have spoken the names of the 270 individuals who were killed in the air and on the ground on December 21, 1988. We continue to speak their names.”Turman was one of several speakers at the service who addressed hundreds of family members. Also in attendance were current and retired investigators, prosecutors, and law enforcement personnel from the FBI and other federal agencies, along with their Scottish counterparts.The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, which took the lives of citizens from 21 countries—including 189 Americans—as well as 11 residents of Lockerbie, was the largest terrorist attack in American history until 9/11. Although two Libyan intelligence officers were charged with the bombing and tried by a special Scottish court, the investigation—both the FBI’s and Police Scotland’s—remains open and active.“I speak for my colleagues in the FBI, past and present, when I say the FBI does not forget,” Turman told the group. “The active pursuit of truth and justice for the victims of the bombing of Pan Am 103 remains our mission and our goal.”