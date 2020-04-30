(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, gio 30 aprile 2020
Society’s demand that shipping does more to improve levels of safety at sea and environmental protection is an obligation, not…
Related Stories
- Shipmanagers adapt to the new normal, some of it for the better
- Port of Hueneme hit as automobile production and sales stop
- From the home front: Reaching across the globe from Italy’s coronavirus hotspot
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1132140/PI%20clubs%20cooperation%20helps%20shipping%20to%20be%20sustainable?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss