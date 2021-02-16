PALLIATIVE CARE NEEDS BETTER INTEGRATION WITH HEALTH CARE SYSTEMS FOR THIS AND FUTURE PANDEMICS/EPIDEMICS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), mar 16 febbraio 2021

New research findings published in the Journal of Pain and Symptom Management found a huge surge in demand on palliative and end of life care services during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with hospital palliative care teams and community teams becoming extremely busy, including those supporting care homes and at home nursing. Despite this, the crucial role palliative care teams are playing during the pandemic must be better recognised and integrated, as the findings show staff felt ignored by national and international pandemic responses and often lacked equipment, staff, medicines, integration and recognition.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an unprecedented strain on health care services globally, with 1% to 4% of patients dying from this disease. For the first time, researchers from the Cicely Saunders Institute of Palliative Care, Policy & Rehabilitation, King’s College London, carried out a systematic multinational survey on the palliative care response and challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, to inform care provision for those who are likely to die, and/or have severe symptoms. This study was sponsored by King’s College London and King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The CovPall study aimed understand the response of and challenges faced by palliative care services during the COVID-19 pandemic and identify factors associated with this. Researchers surveyed staff in palliative care and hospice services and multivariable logistic regression was used to identify associations with challenges and content analysis explored free text responses.

The main findings include: