PALLADIUM NANOPARTICLE-DECORATED MULTI-LAYER TI3C2TX DUAL-FUNCTIONING AS A HIGHLY SENSITIVE HYDROGEN GAS SENSOR AND HYDROGEN STORAGE

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,7492-7501
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10879K, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Thanh Hoang Phuong Doan, Won G. Hong, Jin-Seo Noh
Nanocomposites of PdNPs and ML-Ti3C2Tx MXene are synthesized using a facile two-step process, and it is demonstrated that they can dual-function as a highly sensitive hydrogen sensor and hydrogen storage.
