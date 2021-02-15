PALLADIUM NANOPARTICLE-DECORATED MULTI-LAYER TI3C2TX DUAL-FUNCTIONING AS A HIGHLY SENSITIVE HYDROGEN GAS SENSOR AND HYDROGEN STORAGE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,7492-7501

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10879K, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Thanh Hoang Phuong Doan, Won G. Hong, Jin-Seo Noh

Nanocomposites of PdNPs and ML-Ti 3 C 2 T x MXene are synthesized using a facile two-step process, and it is demonstrated that they can dual-function as a highly sensitive hydrogen sensor and hydrogen storage.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/llkqKMsxsRE/D0RA10879K