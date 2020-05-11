martedì, Maggio 12, 2020
PALLADIUM-CATALYZED THREE-COMPONENT CASCADE ARYLTHIOLATION WITH ARYLDIAZONIUM SALTS AS S-ARYLATION SOURCES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 11 maggio 2020

A novel and efficient palladium-catalyzed three-component cascade cyclization/arylthiolation for the assembly of diverse 3-sulfenylindoles and 3-sulfenylbenzofurans derivatives from 2-alkynylamines and 2-alkynylphenols, aryldiazonium salts, and Na2S2O3 under aerobic conditions with PEG-200 as an environmentally benign medium has been developed. The current study features exceptional functional group tolerance, without additional ligand or oxidant or silver salt, eco-friendly, and mild reaction conditions. Ionic liquids [C2OHmim]Cl as the environmental friendliness additive plays crucial roles in this protocol. Notably, this procedure represents the first example for the use of aryldiazonium salts as the direct S-arylation sources in this type chemical transformation.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/e55idjO10lU/D0OB00828A

