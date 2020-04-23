PALLADIUM-CATALYZED CASCADE REACTIONS OF ENYNONES AND ISOCYANIDES: ACCESS TOWARDS FUNCTIONALIZED KETENIMINE AND ITS APPLICATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 23 aprile 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,4555-4558
DOI: 10.1039/C9CC09363J, Communication
Jie Huang, Feng Li, Lei Cui, Shikuan Su, Xueshun Jia, Jian Li
Palladium-catalyzed cascade reactions of enynones and isocyanides have been disclosed, which enable the synthesis of furan-incorporated ketenimines.
