PALLADIUM-CATALYZED C8-H ALKOXYCARBONYLATION OF 1-NAPHTHYLAMINES WITH ALKYL CHLOROFORMATES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020

A simple and efficient protocol for palladium-catalyzed C8-H alkoxycarbonylation of 1-naphthylamine derivatives with alkyl chloroformates has been developed, exhibiting broad functional group tolerance, high regioselectivity, and oxidant-free conditions. Furthermore, the reaction features its ease of further functionalization and transformation. For example, the concise synthesis of one BET bromodomain inhibitor was accomplished via benz[cd]indol-2(1H)-one after multistep transformations from the obtained alkoxycarbonylation product.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/PeLG3yHoAaI/D0OB00586J

