PALLADIUM-CATALYZED C8-H ALKOXYCARBONYLATION OF 1-NAPHTHYLAMINES WITH ALKYL CHLOROFORMATES

A simple and efficient protocol for palladium-catalyzed C8-H alkoxycarbonylation of 1-naphthylamine derivatives with alkyl chloroformates has been developed, exhibiting broad functional group tolerance, high regioselectivity, and oxidant-free conditions. Furthermore, the reaction features its ease of further functionalization and transformation. For example, the concise synthesis of one BET bromodomain inhibitor was accomplished via benz[cd]indol-2(1H)-one after multistep transformations from the obtained alkoxycarbonylation product.