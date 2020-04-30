PALLADIUM-CATALYSED 5-ENDO-TRIG ALLYLIC (HETERO)ARYLATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 30 aprile 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01932A, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01932A, Edge Article
Bara Singh, Siddheshwar K. Bankar, Ketan Kumar, S. S. V. Ramasastry
A palladium-catalysed intramolecular allylic (hetero)arylation strategy for the synthesis of fused cyclopentenes incorporated with all-carbon quaternary and spiro centres is described.
