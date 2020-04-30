giovedì, Aprile 30, 2020
PALLADIUM-CATALYSED 5-ENDO-TRIG ALLYLIC (HETERO)ARYLATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 30 aprile 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01932A, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Bara Singh, Siddheshwar K. Bankar, Ketan Kumar, S. S. V. Ramasastry
A palladium-catalysed intramolecular allylic (hetero)arylation strategy for the synthesis of fused cyclopentenes incorporated with all-carbon quaternary and spiro centres is described.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/-zC3RQTzfm0/D0SC01932A

