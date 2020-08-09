(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 09 agosto 2020

“The Palestinian refugee crisis is one of the world’s most misunderstood issues, as well as a moral stain on the international communityâs conscience. If true change begins with understanding, then the second edition of Palestinian Refugees in International Law is an indispensable starting place. Accessible, deeply researched, and alive to the political and legal complexities of the refugee issue, this book is a lucid and responsible exploration of an enduring social problem that is too often shrouded in polemics and mythmaking. How I wish that more books on the Middle East were as intrepid and clear-sighted as this one.” — Michael Lynk, Associate Professor of Law, Western University, London, Ontario and UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967

“Rather than merely an update of the first edition, this second edition of Palestinian Refugees in International Law is an expanded, all-encompassing overview and legal analysis of the complex plight of the Palestinian refugees from 1948 to the present. In view of their protracted time in exile – which should haunt us – and the recently tabled, partisan peace plan for the Middle East, the identification of the fundamental elements of a comprehensive refugee response framework for the eight million Palestinian refugees with which the book ends, could not have come at a better time.” — Marjoleine Zieck, Professor of International Refugee Law, Amsterdam Law School, University of Amsterdam

“The question of Palestinian refugees proves to be an indelible issue that has survived all challenges for over seventy years. This excellent book takes our understanding of Palestinian refugee rights under international law – with their historical, factual, and legal underpinnings – to a new horizon. It is at present the most thorough and most comprehensive treatise on this subject, and it will be unwise to address the Palestinian refugee issue without consulting it. It will no doubt stand as the bible on the Palestinian refugee question under international law for many years to come.” — Anis Kassim, International Lawyer, Chief Editor of The Palestine Yearbook of International Law