PALASZCZUK GOVERNMENT STRENGTHENS PROTECTIONS FOR QUEENSLAND KIDS

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), ven 10 luglio 2020

Blue Card applicants will not be able to begin paid employment in Queensland while their application is pending from August 31, with the commencement of the No Card, No Start policy.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D’Ath said the Palaszczuk Government’s No card, No Start policy commencing August 31 was aimed squarely at protecting Queensland kids from harm.

“Under the Palaszczuk Government’s tough laws anyone who starts or continues in regulated employment without a Blue Card could face a five-year jail term, in certain circumstances,” the Attorney-General said.

No Card, No Start further strengthens Queensland’s nation-leading Blue Card system, which will continue to deliver the strongest working with children protections in the country.”

No Card, No Start will bring paid employees into line with volunteers and business operators, preventing someone from employing a person in child-related employment unless the person holds a working with children clearance.

The employer must also notify the chief executive about the employment or proposed employment of the person.

The Attorney-General said all existing Blue Card applicants will continue to be monitored daily as their applications are processed.

“Employers have a legal obligation to take measures to ensure the safety of children coming into contact with Blue Card applicants,” she said.

No Card, No Start will raise the bar even higher in a sign of our determination to do everything possible to protect Queensland kids.

“The Palaszczuk Government is investing $17 million over the next three years to modernise the Blue Card System.

“I want to thank stakeholders for working with us to implement No Card, No Start throughout the delay we’ve experienced in its rollout due to coronavirus.”

