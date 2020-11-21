PAKISTAN: WHAT A NEW KASHMIR POLICY MIGHT LOOK LIKE

India’s revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in August 2019 threw a second giant spanner into the byzantine dispute about the future of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. In two steps, the resolution of Kashmir has gone from being multilateral to bilateral and now unilateral.

From 1947 until 1972, the question was whether a plebiscite would be held under the auspices of the UN. India prevaricated successfully for a quarter of a century, recognising that it would probably lose a free and fair vote in the majority Muslim state. India also never dared call Pakistan’s bluff because UN Security Council Resolution 47 required Pakistan to withdraw all forces from the disputed territory before any plebiscite, a requirement with which they were deeply reluctant to comply.

Then, in 1971, there was the war in East Pakistan which saw the birth of Bangladesh. The Pakistan Army was heavily defeated and at Shimla in 1972 Pakistan was obliged to agree that the future of Kashmir should be negotiated with India on a bilateral basis ‘or by any peaceful means mutually agreed upon between them’. In 2008, bilateral talks came within a whisker of success but collapsed when President Pervez Musharraf lost power and influence in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Then came 5 August 2019. By deciding to annex those parts of Kashmir which it already held (Jammu and the Kashmir valley, and Ladakh) India undermined its own Shimla Accord and the whole bilateral construct.

Pakistan needs a new Kashmir policy based on realistic objectives and pragmatic ways to get there

India’s Kashmir policy has therefore become strikingly simple. The two portions which it controls have been made into two Union Territories and India has vowed to recover those two parts held by Pakistan, known in Pakistan as Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. India has never seriously expected to acquire these two areas, which it collectively calls Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Time will tell whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serious about ‘recovering’ POK or whether it is mere sabre-rattling. It is certainly not a realistic objective. Not only would it require a successful war against a country with nuclear weapons (and with a powerful ally in China) but it would bring India two more unruly Muslim-majority provinces to govern.

Source: Author generated

But for Pakistan, 5 August 2019 has posed enormous policy challenges. It expected broad support from the Islamic world but, with a few exceptions (notably Malaysia and Turkey), it has been disappointed. In its frustration Pakistan has pressed its case too hard and damaged its important relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The reasons for this failure of multilateral diplomacy are not hard to find. India is nowadays too important for any country to alienate. Furthermore, the policy bandwidth of all countries is under strain as they cope with a more volatile international climate, unpredictable superpowers and, more recently, coronavirus. Even in the Islamic world neither Palestine nor Kashmir are quite the totemic issues they once were.

In the West, there is also a slight disdain that Pakistan’s outrage at the treatment of Kashmiris in India is not matched by concern for the Muslim Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang Province. On Xinjiang, Prime Minister Imran Khan said last year: ‘Frankly, I don’t know much about it’. In 2020, Moeed Yousuf, his foreign policy adviser, told an Indian TV channel ‘we are a 100% satisfied that it’s a non-issue. The West can say what it wants. I am telling you as a responsible official, we know everything we need to know about the Uyghurs and everything else in China as they do about us. We have zero concerns, absolutely zero concerns’.

Following the failure of diplomacy, Pakistan was obliged to fall back on its own unilateral options. The most obvious one was to ‘annex’ Gilgit-Baltistan and incorporate it as a fifth province of Pakistan. There are good reasons to do this. The local people are not ethnically Kashmiri and have long felt disenfranchised. It would provide reassurance to the Chinese who have invested billions into the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor which passes through Gilgit-Baltistan. In fact, the main issue holding Pakistan back is the fear of undermining its legal case before the UN. Prime Minister Khan also worries about whether opposition parties could use Gilgit-Baltistan to eat into his fragile hold on power. So he has suggested giving Gilgit-Baltistan ‘provisional’ status.

Neither India nor Pakistan can ever achieve their maximalist positions without a war, which would likely turn nuclear

A much less attractive option would be to annex Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Although significantly smaller than Gilgit-Baltistan and in spite of Punjabi immigration, it is much more Kashmiri in composition. The little evidence available suggests that much of the population favours Kashmiri independence and, in this regard, shares similar aspirations to their brethren in the Indian-administered Kashmir Valley. Furthermore, although there is a constitutional debate over whether Gilgit-Baltistan is really part of Kashmir (the Maharajah had leased much of it to the British from 1935 to 1947), the same cannot be said of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Any attempt to incorporate Azad Jammu and Kashmir would certainly weaken Pakistan’s claim to Indian-administered Kashmir and would risk starting a Kashmiri insurgency against Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

How to address the problem of Kashmiri secessionism is a further headache for Pakistan’s policymakers. In his recent interview, Yousuf observed that ‘the practical problem is there are three parties to the Kashmir dispute – there is Pakistan, there is India, and there is the principal party – the humans called Kashmiris’. It is reasonable to suppose that the line he took had been cleared by Army Headquarters (it is the army rather than the Foreign Office which controls Kashmir policy). Yousuf then argued for a return to the pre-Shimla concept of a plebiscite and for a two-stage vote. The first, under UN auspices, would be a choice between rule by India or Pakistan. If the vote were for Pakistan there would be a second poll under Article 257 of the Pakistani constitution (approved in 1973) by which Kashmiris would decide between Pakistan and independence.

This is where Pakistan’s policy strains credulity. India will never permit a plebiscite in Kashmir. Those Kashmiris who favour independence would hardly accept the idea of a first ballot between two unacceptable alternatives with a mere promise of Pakistan agreeing to a second ballot. And Pakistan would never grant self-determination to the Kashmiris if it would mean losing their land route to China and a large proportion of Indus water.

To have a Kashmir policy which makes so little sense carries real risk for Pakistan. The whole dispute has not only led to three wars but to insurgency, terrorism and considerable hardship for the whole Kashmiri population. It has also led to a wider competition with India with tentacles which stretch to Afghanistan and deep into Pakistan’s interior – in Balochistan, in Khyber Pakhtunkwa and into Karachi. It requires large amounts of military spending which affects all areas of Pakistan’s economy and civil society. To carry such penalties for a matter of principle is one thing – to do so for a policy which does not stand up to serious scrutiny is entirely another.

So Pakistan needs a new Kashmir policy based on realistic objectives and pragmatic ways to get there. It is, of course, entirely up to Islamabad to decide the pillars of such a policy. The following ideas may have the merit of annoying all three parties equally but any eventual solution will surely include many if not most of these features.

First, Pakistan could reduce its interest in Indian-administered Kashmir to the (relatively small) area of the Kashmir Valley. After all, Jammu is predominantly Hindu and Ladakh is a mix of Buddhist and Shia Muslim. It is regrettable that religious factors should be so central but that was the nature of the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

Second, Pakistan could drop its anachronistic claim to Junagadh, which is now part of India’s state of Gujerat. This claim serves to undermine the credibility of Pakistan’s whole Kashmir policy, not least because it is based on the decision of a former princely ruler against the wishes of his population, which is exactly Pakistan’s complaint about what happened in Kashmir in 1947.

Third, Pakistan could accept that Azad Jammu and Kashmir is also disputed. This would appeal to many Kashmiris and would provide intellectual justification for Islamabad’s remaining interest in the Kashmir Valley.

Fourth, Pakistan could signal its intention to incorporate Gilgit-Baltistan as its fifth province and accept that India has done the same to Jammu and Ladakh (but not accept what has happened to the Kashmir Valley). So as not to inflame tensions with India, Islamabad should not take unilateral action but set a generous time limit, perhaps three to five years, before implementation with a strong preference for the move to be part of a comprehensive negotiated settlement.

Fifth, Pakistan could accept that the future of the two remaining and disputed areas (the Kashmir Valley and Azad Jammu and Kashmir) should be deferred until some future date when bilateral relations with India are more propitious and when Kashmiri aspirations for autonomy can be addressed.

Sixth, Pakistan could unilaterally declare its active intention to prevent insurgent and terrorist groups using Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. If backed up by an actual reduction of violence in the valley it could begin to establish conditions (as it did in 2005) which would allow a resumption of a bilateral dialogue. It might also temper any Indian temptation to support secessionism elsewhere in Pakistan.

Seventh, Pakistan could continue to campaign internationally for the human and civil rights of those in the Kashmir Valley. As a leading Muslim country this would fit with Pakistan’s longstanding interest in Palestinian and Rohingya rights and could be reinforced by increased concern for the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. This would be well received in the West, including by the incoming Biden administration, which is also likely to focus on Palestinian rights and Chinese behaviour in Xinjiang.

Eighth, Pakistan could make clear that its Kashmir policy is entirely separate to China’s border disagreements with India in the Aksai Chin and along the Line of Actual Control in the Himalayas. The conflation of these two separate disputes could pose considerable dangers for regional and even global peace.

Finally, Kashmiris could be asked by Pakistan to recognise that their interests are better served by campaigning for genuine autonomy for both regions (the Kashmir Valley and Azad Jammu and Kashmir) and a future prospect of a soft border between the two territories, as envisaged in 2008, rather than an unrealisable dream of independence which neither India nor Pakistan would be prepared to grant.

The underlying rationale behind these points is threefold.

Neither India nor Pakistan can ever achieve their maximalist positions without a war, which would likely turn nuclear. Furthermore, India could no more successfully govern Gilgit-Baltistan than Pakistan could administer Jammu or Ladakh. So it makes sense to reduce the Kashmir dispute to the much smaller areas of the Kashmir Valley and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. This, after all, has been the focus of most serious efforts to solve the Kashmir dispute, most notably the plan of Owen Dixon under UN auspices in 1950 and the near-deal of 2008 between Musharraf and Manmohan Singh.

Although India shows no willingness to discuss Kashmir with Pakistan (and certainly will not while insurgency and terrorism continues), there are reasons why that position may change. The Kashmir Valley has been in lockdown ever since the revocation of Article 370. There is little sign of normalisation and any attempts to change the demographics of the area will only sow more discord. Furthermore, with a more threatening Chinese posture in the Himalayas, it makes sense for New Delhi to reach an agreement with Pakistan. A two-front confrontation with China and Pakistan would (and already does) overstretch India’s military resources.

The Kashmir issue is not win-win for Pakistan. Gilgit-Baltistan, with its land-route to China and its vital water resources, is a major asset currently at risk. Similarly a discontented population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (with its major infrastructure, such as the Mangla Dam) carries risk. These are powerful reasons for Pakistan to reach a Kashmir settlement and begin to address and cauterise related secessionist emanations elsewhere in Pakistan.

While not giving up any of its core concerns for the Kashmir Valley and the Kashmiri people, Pakistan would lose nothing in developing a new, more coherent, Kashmir policy. In fact, it would also bring substantial benefits, enabling the country to focus its attentions on addressing serious centrifugal forces, disarming militant groups, improving public services and education, and releasing the considerable potential of its economy.

Tim Willasey-Wilsey is Visiting Professor of War Studies at King’s College London and a former senior UK diplomat.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s, and do not represent those of RUSI or any other institution.

BANNER IMAGE: The Indus river flowing through Kashmir.