domenica, Aprile 19, 2020
CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: ECONOMIA? BCE ACQUISTI BTP ITALIANI, NON MI FIDO Né DI…

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: SERVONO TITOLI COMUNI UE

GUIDANCE: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 19 APRIL 2020

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: LITIGA E INSULTA MA COSA ASPETTA IL GOVERNO AD ALLONTANARE…

SCUOLA, SALVINI: BENE LEZIONI SULLA RAI, FINALMENTE CI HANNO ASCOLTATO

THE EU’S CORONA MARATHON: MOVING ON ALL TRACKS

FRANCESCO: RICOSTRUIAMO IL MONDO SENZA LASCIARE NESSUNO INDIETRO

DAL PAPA L’AUGURIO ALLE CHIESE D’ORIENTE PER LA PASQUA

POLITICA, CONTE: NO A GOVERNI TECNICI, DRAGHI PERSONA AUTOREVOLE

GIORNATA BAMBINI VITTIME DI ABUSI. METER: PEDOFILIA ONLINE IN AUMENTO

PAKISTAN: SUGAR ANNUAL

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 19 aprile 2020

Pakistan’s Marketing Year (MY) 2020/21 sugar production is forecast at 5.9 million metric tons (MMT), a six percent increase from the current year’s revised estimate due to an expected increase in sugarcane area. Sugar consumption for the same year is forecast at 5.8 MMT, moderately higher than last year’s estimates, and exports are forecast at 400,000 metric tons. Ending stocks are expected to decrease to 1.9 MMT. The current year’s production estimates are revised up slightly from last year mainly due to increase in productivity. MY 2018/19 sugar exports stand at 600,000 tons mainly due to a subsidy of $35 per metric ton provided to sugar exporters. Sugar prices jumped 33 percent in March 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/pakistan-sugar-annual-3

