venerdì, Agosto 14, 2020
by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ven 14 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Pakistan Independence Day [ https://www.state.gov/pakistan-independence-day-4/ ] 08/13/2020 09:01 PM EDT
Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan as you celebrate your Independence Day.
For more than seventy years, the United States and Pakistan have worked together on issues of critical importance. This last year, despite many challenges, we have made notable progress in advancing the Afghan peace process, and our health and economic cooperation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is saving lives. The United States looks forward to strengthening our bilateral partnership by expanding U.S.-Pakistan trade and working together to protect fundamental freedoms in the years to come.
