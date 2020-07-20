(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 20 luglio 2020

The Pakistan government estimates wheat production for the current year’s crop at 25.45 million metric tons (MMT). It has procured 6.5 MMT of wheat from this year’s harvest, which is significantly higher than the 4 MMT procured last year. Pakistan is allowing duty free wheat imports to stabilize local markets in view of the COVID-19 situation. Rice planting is proceeding as anticipated and there are no COVID-19 related planting delays. Locust attacks so far have not resulted in significant damage to the rice crop. Pakistan’s rice exports forecast for MY 19/20 remains unchanged at 4.4 MMT. Strict lockdowns imposed by the Indian government is benefiting Pakistan’s Basmati rice exports, especially to the Middle East. Pakistan is also expected to gain from increased international demand due to COVID-19.

Pakistan: Grain and Feed Update

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/pakistan-grain-and-feed-update-13