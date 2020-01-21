21 Gennaio 2020
L’ANTICA TRADIZIONE DELLA BENEDIZIONE DEGLI AGNELLI DI SANT’AGNESE

ALISTER JACK RESPONDS TO JANUARY 2020 LABOUR MARKET FIGURES

PERSUITNODIGING: INVICTUS GAMES-DEELNEMERS SPORTEN MET MILITAIRE LOTGENOTEN

ANPAL: GRIBAUDO (PD), IL MINISTRO CATALFO FERMI MIMMO PARISI

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S MEETING WITH BRAZILIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ERNESTO ARAUJO

LIBIA: IL FALLIMENTO DELLA CONFERENZA DI BERLINO, L’ASSENZA DEGLI USA E L’ITALIA…

REDDITO: CALABRIA (FI), BENE BERLUSCONI, GIOVANI CHIEDONO OPPORTUNITà

IMMGINE EO DELLA SETTIMANA: ARCIPELAGO GIAPPONESE

KONING EN KONINGIN BIJ SEMINAR ‘INDONESIA AND THE NETHERLANDS: A JOINT FUTURE’

PAKISTAN: EXPORTER GUIDE

(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Pakistan is a growing consumer market as new hotels, restaurants, and retail food sectors continue to open. Rapid urbanization and a young population are combining to shift traditional consumption patterns away from bulk and raw foods towards packaged and processed foods, including ready-to-eat meals, and frozen foods. Despite being a difficult market to navigate with high tariffs, a constantly changing regulatory environment, and geographic proximity to competing countries, U.S. agricultural exports to Pakistan have increased 420 percent to nearly $1.5 billion in 2018, up from $287 million in 2014. As a result, Pakistan is one of the fastest growing markets for U.S. agricultural exports, ranking in the top 21 markets for U.S. food and agricultural exports in 2018. The top U.S. exports to Pakistan consist of soybeans, cotton, wood products, tree nuts, dairy items, pulses, and live animals. This report provides U.S. exporters with background information and suggestions for entering Pakistan.

Pakistan: Exporter Guide

 

 

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/pakistan-exporter-guide-4

