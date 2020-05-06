(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mer 06 maggio 2020

Susan Lewis-Jones, Hon Consultant Dermatologist, Ninewells Hospital and Medical School, Dundee, UK,Ruth Murphy, Consultant Dermatologist, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield, UK

Sue Lewis-Jones (Hon consultant in dermatology, Ninewells Hospital, Dundee), has over 40 years clinical experience in paediatric dermatology. Research interests include Quality of Life (QoL) in children. Co copyright holder of 3 QoL Questionnaires: Children’s Dermatology Life Quality Index (CDLQI), Dermatitis Family Index (DFI) and the Infants Dermatology QoL index (IDQoL). Chair of NICE Guideline CG057 for management of atopic eczema in children under 12 and Chair of NICE quality standards for this guideline. Author of many articles and reviews on eczema and QOL in childhood skin diseases. Past Chair of the British Society for Paediatric Dermatology, past Chair of the Scottish Dermatological Society, and past Convenor for Dermatology for the Royal College Paediatrics and Child Health. Past member of Skills for Health Dermatology Strategy Group and development of competences for dermatology. National and international lecturer and Hon lecturer in dermatology University of Addis Ababa.

Dr Murphy is a Consultant Dermatologist at Sheffield University Teaching Hospital and the Dental Hospital and Sheffield Children’s Hospital. She is a Councillor for the International Psoriasis Council and is a Fellow of the International Society for the Study of Vulvovaginal diseases. She does paediatric clinics at Nottingham University Children’s and is Associate Professor of Dermatology in Nottingham from where she continues her research interest in paediatric psoriasis, vulval, and connective tissue disease. She is President of the British Association of Dermatologists and Immediate Past President of the British Society of Paediatric Dermatology. As previous Chair of the Specialty Advisory Committee to the Royal College of Physicians, she has a personal and professional interest in medical Education at all levels and is committed to improving the diagnosis and treatment of children with skin disease.