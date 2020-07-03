venerdì, Luglio 3, 2020
Breaking News

DL RILANCIO: PICCOLI NARDELLI (PD), BENE MAGGIORI FONDI PER LAVORATORI SPETTACOLO E…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2566 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2564 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2565 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SCUOLE PARITARIE: LEPRI (PD), ACCORDO TROVATO, FONDI SARANNO RADDOPPIATI

L’AIUTO DI FRANCESCO AL PROGRAMMA ALIMENTARE MONDIALE

PERCHé LA GIORNATA DELL’UNITALSI 2020 è UN SEME DI SPERANZA

AUDIZIONE INFORMALE IN 14A COMMISSIONE

​​​​​PARITARIE. DELRIO, RISPETTATO NOSTRO IMPEGNO

14 TONNES OF ILLICIT, CLIMATE-DAMAGING GASES SEIZED THANKS TO OLAF INTELLIGENCE

Agenparl

OXIDATIVE DEHYDROGENATION OF PROPANE ON THE OXYGEN ADSORBED EDGES OF BORON NITRIDE NANORIBBONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 03 luglio 2020

Metal-free boron nitride has recently been reported to exhibit high catalytic activity and selectivity towards oxidative dehydrogenation of propane (ODHP). Despite several experimental studies, the exact nature and function of the active sites in this emerging catalyst are unknown. In the present work, density functional theory calculations are combined with microkinetic modeling to systematically explore the ODHP on oxygen passivated boron nitride nanoribbons (BNNRs). The relative stabilities of different edge structures of BNNR were examined using ab initio thermodynamic analysis, and the most stable oxygen passivated edge structure was used for a mechanistic study. Microkinetic analysis revealed that a NOx-type active site is active and selective for the conversion of propane to propene. In addition to a heterogeneous catalytic cycle, the proposed NOx-type active sites are expected to be able to generate gas phase C3H7•, which in turn can trigger gas phase reactions of ODHP as experimentally speculated.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/wngmvhjy7nc/D0CY01031F

Post collegati

TIERWOHL STäRKEN – PERSPEKTIVEN FüR LANDWIRTE SCHAFFEN

Redazione

OXIDATIVE DEHYDROGENATION OF PROPANE ON THE OXYGEN ADSORBED EDGES OF BORON NITRIDE NANORIBBONS

Redazione

SYNTHETIC STRATEGY TOWARDS HALOMETALLATES WITH IMIDAZO[1,5-A]PYRIDINIUM-BASED COUNTERION.

Redazione

THE AFFINITY OF COPPER(II) IONS TOWARDS L-AMINO ACIDS IN THE SOLID-STATE: A SIMPLE ROUTE TOWARDS MIXED COMPLEXES

Redazione

ANTI-OSTEOSARCOMA EFFECT OF HYDROXYAPATITE NANOPARTICLES BOTH IN VITRO AND IN VIVO BY DOWNREGULATING THE FAK/PI3K/AKT SIGNALING PATHWAY

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: CHANGES TO COMMODITY CODES IN CHAPTER 64 (TARIFF STOP PRESS NOTICE 23)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More