sabato, Maggio 30, 2020
OXIDATIVE AMIDATION BY CU(II)-GUANIDINE ACETIC ACID IMMOBILIZED ON THE MAGNETIZED SAWDUST AND EGGSHELL AS A NATURAL BASE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 30 maggio 2020

Copper (II)-guanidine acetic acid complex on the surface of the magnetized and raw waste sawdust (SD) as an abundant natural biopolymer was immobilized and employed as an efficient andrecoverable catalyst in oxidative amidation reaction, while waste eggshell (ES) powder is used as a low-cost solid base. The magnetic and raw catalyst are fully characterized using FTIR, XRD, SEM, EDX, TGA, and VSM. A variety of amides derivatives in moderate to good yields were successfully synthesized using benzyl alcohol and amine salts. Application of sawdust and eggshell as two natural and abundant waste materials is the main advantage of this research. Moreover, such low-cost catalysts were recovered at least five times and utilized in reaction systems with a minimum decrease in the activity.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/VkDedYFsnXI/D0NJ00835D

OXIDATIVE AMIDATION BY CU(II)-GUANIDINE ACETIC ACID IMMOBILIZED ON THE MAGNETIZED SAWDUST AND EGGSHELL AS A NATURAL BASE

