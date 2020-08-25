OXIDATIVE ALKYLATION OF ALKENES WITH CARBONYL COMPOUNDS THROUGH CONCOMITANT 1,2-ARYL MIGRATION BY PHOTOREDOX CATALYSIS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 agosto 2020
Visible-light-enabled oxidative radical 1,2-alkylarylation of α- aryl allylic alcohols with carbonyl compounds has been established under mild conditions. An efficient and convenient protocol for constructions of a variety of 1,5-dicarbonyl compounds was realized in the presence of organic fluorophores 4CzIPN, hypervalent iodine(III) reagent, and visible light irradiation. The significant feature of this protocol is a wide substrate scope, mild reaction conditions, and excellent functional group tolerance.
