OXFORD TEXTBOOK OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 17 novembre 2020

David L. Scott, Emeritus Professor Of Rheumatology, Centre for Rheumatic Diseases, King’s College London, London, UK,James Galloway, Senior Lecturer in Rheumatology, King’s College London and, Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist, King’s College London, London, UK,Andrew Cope, Versus Arthritis Professor of Rheumatology, King’s College London and, Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist, Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, London, UK,Arthur Pratt, Clinical Senior Lecturer in Rheumatology, University of Newcastle, and Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle, UK,Vibeke Strand, Biopharmaceutical Consultant and Adjunct Clinical Professor, Division of Immunology and Rheumatology, Stanford University, Palo Alto, USA

David L. Scott is Professor of Clinical Rheumatology at King’s College London. He trained in medicine and rheumatology in Leeds and Birmingham and subsequently held a fellowship at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London. His current academic focus spans the outcomes of rheumatoid arthritis and the impact of intensive treatment in improving outcomes in clinical trials.

James Galloway is Senior Lecturer in Rheumatology at King’s College London and Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist at King’s College Hospital. After training in medicine and rheumatology in Bristol and Manchester he held a fellowship at the Arthritis Research UK Epidemiology Unit in Manchester. His current academic focus is on large observational studies of arthritis and treatment risks including infections

Andrew Cope is Arthritis Research UK Professor of Rheumatology at King’s College London and Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist at Guy’s and St Thomas’s Hospital. After training in medicine and rheumatology in London he held fellowships at the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology and Stanford University. His current academic focus spans laboratory studies, clinical trials and observational studies with an emphasis on understanding the immunobiology of inflammatory arthritis.

Arthur Pratt is Clinical Fellow in the Institute of Cellular Medicine and Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle. He trained in medicine and rheumatology in Leeds and Newcastle. Subsequently he was a training fellow and National Institute for Health Clinical Lecturer at Newcastle University. His current academic focus is clinical and laboratory assessments and predictors in early inflammatory arthritis.

Vibeke Strand is Adjunct Clinical Professor, in the Division of Immunology and Rheumatology at Stanford University. She is a clinical rheumatologist and acts as a consultant in biopharmaceutics, clinical research, and regulatory affairs to many pharmaceutical and biotech companies. After graduating from Swarthmore College she trained in medicine and rheumatology at University of California San Francisco School of Medicine. Her current academic focus spans clinical trial design, development of outcome measures with an emphasis on patient reported outcomes and regulatory strategies leading to approval of new agents for treatment of autoimmune diseases. She gives particular emphasis to translating basic research findings into rationally designed clinical trials, evaluating their results and helping patients access new treatments.