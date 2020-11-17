OXFORD TEXTBOOK OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 17 novembre 2020
David L. Scott, Emeritus Professor Of Rheumatology, Centre for Rheumatic Diseases, King’s College London, London, UK,James Galloway, Senior Lecturer in Rheumatology, King’s College London and, Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist, King’s College London, London, UK,Andrew Cope, Versus Arthritis Professor of Rheumatology, King’s College London and, Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist, Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, London, UK,Arthur Pratt, Clinical Senior Lecturer in Rheumatology, University of Newcastle, and Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist, Freeman Hospital, Newcastle, UK,Vibeke Strand, Biopharmaceutical Consultant and Adjunct Clinical Professor, Division of Immunology and Rheumatology, Stanford University, Palo Alto, USA
David L. Scott is Professor of Clinical Rheumatology at King’s College London. He trained in medicine and rheumatology in Leeds and Birmingham and subsequently held a fellowship at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London. His current academic focus spans the outcomes of rheumatoid arthritis and the impact of intensive treatment in improving outcomes in clinical trials.
James Galloway is Senior Lecturer in Rheumatology at King’s College London and Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist at King’s College Hospital. After training in medicine and rheumatology in Bristol and Manchester he held a fellowship at the Arthritis Research UK Epidemiology Unit in Manchester. His current academic focus is on large observational studies of arthritis and treatment risks including infections
Andrew Cope is Arthritis Research UK Professor of Rheumatology at King’s College London and Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist at Guy’s and St Thomas’s Hospital. After training in medicine and rheumatology in London he held fellowships at the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology and Stanford University. His current academic focus spans laboratory studies, clinical trials and observational studies with an emphasis on understanding the immunobiology of inflammatory arthritis.
Arthur Pratt is Clinical Fellow in the Institute of Cellular Medicine and Honorary Consultant Rheumatologist at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle. He trained in medicine and rheumatology in Leeds and Newcastle. Subsequently he was a training fellow and National Institute for Health Clinical Lecturer at Newcastle University. His current academic focus is clinical and laboratory assessments and predictors in early inflammatory arthritis.
Vibeke Strand is Adjunct Clinical Professor, in the Division of Immunology and Rheumatology at Stanford University. She is a clinical rheumatologist and acts as a consultant in biopharmaceutics, clinical research, and regulatory affairs to many pharmaceutical and biotech companies. After graduating from Swarthmore College she trained in medicine and rheumatology at University of California San Francisco School of Medicine. Her current academic focus spans clinical trial design, development of outcome measures with an emphasis on patient reported outcomes and regulatory strategies leading to approval of new agents for treatment of autoimmune diseases. She gives particular emphasis to translating basic research findings into rationally designed clinical trials, evaluating their results and helping patients access new treatments.
Joanne Adams
Professor of Musculoskeletal Health, Health Sciences, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Anna-Birgitte Aga
Rheumatologist, Department of Clinical Medicine, the University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway
Daniel Aletaha
Chair of Rheumatology, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria
Lars Alfredsson
Senior Professor, Institute of Environmental Medicine, Karolinska Instituet, Stockholm, Sweden
Kenneth F. Baker
NIHR Clinical Lecturer in Rheumatology, Institute of Cellular Medicine, Newcastle University, Newcastle, UK
Anne Barton
Professor of Rheumatology, Arthritis Research UK Centre for Genetics and Genomics, Manchester, UK
Neil Basu
Clinical Senior Lecturer in Rheumatology, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
Lindsay Bearne
Senior Lecturer in Rheumatology, King’s College London, London, UK
Katie Bechman
Clinical Research Fellow, King’s College London, London, UK
Johannes W. J. Bijlsma
Professor of Rheumatology, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and Utrecht University, the Netherlands
Maya Buch
Deputy Director, Leeds Institute of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Medicine, Leeds Biomedical Research Centre, Leeds, UK
Chris Buckley
Kennedy Professor of Translational Rheumatology at the Universities of Birmingham and Oxford, Birmingham, UK
Ernest Choy
Clinical Professor, School of Medicine, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK
Andy Clark
Professor of Inflammation Biology, Institute of Inflammation and Aging, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
Philip Conaghan
Professor of Musculoskeletal Medicine, Leeds Institute of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Medicine, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK
Ben G. T. Coumbe
Rheumatologist, Northwick Park Hospital, London, UK
Thomas Crowley
Research Associate, Centre for Inflammation Biology and Cancer Immunology, King’s College London, London, UK
Maria Antonietta D’Agostino
Professor of Rheumatology, Versailles, Ile-de-France, France
José A. P. da Silva
Rheumatology Service, Hospital and University Centre of Coimbra Praceta, Coimbra, Portugal
Emma Dures
Associate Professor of Rheumatology and Self-Management, UWE Bristol, Bristol, UK
Ursula Fearon
Professor of Molecular Rheumatology, School of Medicine, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland
Andrew Filer Rheumatology Research Group, Institute of Inflammation and Ageing, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
Marina Frleta-Gilchrist
Institute of Infection, Immunity and Inflammation, University of Glasgow, UK
Kathryn A. Gibson
Associate Professor, South Western Sydney Clinical School, Sydney, Australia
Jeff Greenberg
Principle Investigator, Greenberg Lab, NYU Langone School of Medicine, New York, USA
James Gwinnutt
Research Associate, Division of Musculoskeletal & Dermatological Sciences, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK
Espen A. Haavardsholm
Professor, Department of Clinical Medicine, the University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway
Alison Hammond
Professor in Rheumatology Rehabilitation, University of Salford, Manchester, UK
Jennifer Hannah
Department of Rheumatology, Guys and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
Neelam Hassan
Musculoskeletal Research Unit, University of Bristol, Bristol, UK
Abdullah Houssien
Clinical Research Fellow, King’s College London, London, UK
Tom W. J. Huizinga
Professor of Rheumatology, Universiteit Leiden, Leiden, The Netherlands
Kimme Hyrich
Professor of Epidemiology, the Arthritis Research UK Centre for Epidemiology, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK
John Isaacs
Professor of Rheumatology, Institute of Cellular Medicine, Newcastle University, Newcastle, UK
Johannes W. G. Jacobs
Department of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, University Medical Center Utrecht,The Netherlands
Meghna Jani
NIHR Academic Clinical Lecturer, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK
Cheryl Jones
Research Fellow, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK
Jeffrey Kaine
Rheumatologist, Venice Arthritis Centre, Venice, USA
Lars Klareskog
Senior Professor, Department of Medicine, Karolinska Instituet, Stockholm, Sweden
Tore K. Kvien
Professor of Rheumatology, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway
Soi-Cheng Law
Research Officer, Mater Research Institute, University of Queensland, Australia
Katherine MacDonald
Clinical Research Fellow, King’s College London, London, UK
Catherine McGrath
Researcher, Institute of Inflammation and Ageing, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
Iain B. McInnes
Professor of Experimental Medicine, Institute of Infection, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
Nehal Narayan
Honorary Clinical Research Fellow in Rheumatology, Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, Rheumatology, and Musculoskeletal Sciences, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
Elena Nikiphorou
Senior Research Fellow, School of Immunology and Microbial Sciences, King’s College London, London, UK
Christina Opava
Professor of Physiotherapy, Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences, and Society, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden
Mikkel Østergaard
Clinical Professor, Department of Clinical Medicine, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
Sheetal Patel
Specialist Rheumatologist, Overlook Medical Centre, Summit, USA
Charles Peterfy
Founder, Spire Sciences, Boca Raton, USA
Theodore Pincus
Former Professor of Medicine and Rheumatology, and Principle Investigator, Yazici Rheumatology Outcomes Research Unit, NYU Lagone School of Medicine, New York, USA
Yeliz Prior
Senior Research Fellow, School of Health and Society, University of Salford Manchester, Manchester, UK
Harriet Purvis
Post Doctoral Student, Centre for Inflammation Biology and Cancer Immunology, King’s College London, London, UK
Helga Radner
Division of Rheumatology, Department of Internal Medicine III, Medical University Vienna, Vienna, Austria
Karim Raza
Professor of Rheumatology, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
Anthony Redmond
Professor of Clinical Biomechanics, Leeds Biomedical Research Centre, Leeds University, Leeds, UK
Mark D Russell
Department of Academic Rheumatology, King’s College, London, UK
Ilfita Sahbudin
Clinical Lecturer in Rheumatology, Institute of Inflammation and Ageing, Unviersity of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
Georg Schett
Professor and Chair of Internal Medicine III, Friedrich?Alexander?University Erlangen?Nürnberg, Universitätsklinikum Erlangen, Erlangen, Germany
Heidi Siddle
Associate Professor and Honorary Consultant Podiatrist, Leeds Institute of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Medicine, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK
Sarah Skeoch
Honorary Clinical Lecturer, Division of Musculoskeletal and Dermatological Sciences, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK
Josef Smolen
Professor of Internal Medicine and Chairman of the Department of Rheumatology, University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria
Nidhi Sofat
Professor of Rheumatology and Consultant Rheumatologist, Institute of Infection and Immunity, St George’s University of London, London, UK
Tuulikki Sokka-Isler
Professor of Rheumatic Diseases, University of Eastern Finland, Joensuu and Kuopio, Finland
Jeremy Sokolove
Clinical Assistant Professor, Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, USA
Ulrike Steffen Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nurnberg, Universitätsklinikum Erlangen, Erlangen, Germany
Anja Strangfeld
Head Pharmacoepidemiology Group, Department of Epidemiology and Health Services Research, German Rheumatism Research Centre, Berlin, Germany
Deborah Symmons
Emeritus Professor, Division of Musculoskeletal and Dermatological Sciences, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK
Peter Taylor
Norman Collisson Professor of Musculoskeletal Sciences and Fellow of St Peter’s College, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
Ranjeny Thomas
Arthritis Qld Chair of Rheumatology, The University of Queensland, Queensland, Australia
Jason Turner
Rheumatology Research Group, Institute of Inflammation and Ageing, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
Till Uhlig
Professor, Department of Clinical Medicine, the University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway
Laurette van Boheemen
Visiting Fellow in Rheumatology, VU Univerisity Medical Centre, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Marlies C. van der Goes
Rheumatologist, University Medical Centre Utrechy, Utrechy, The Netherlands
Annette van der Helm-van Mil
Professor in Rheumatology, Leiden University Medical Centre, Leiden, The Netherlands
Dirkjan van Schaardenburg
Professor of Rheumatology, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Douglas Veale
Adjunct Professor, School of Medicine, University College Dublin, Ireland
Suzanne Verstappen
Reader in Musculoskeletal Epidemiology, Divison of Musculoskeletal and Dermatological Sciences, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK
Edward Vital
Associate Professor, School of Medicine, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK
Marieke M. J. H. Voshaar
Department of Psychology, Health and Technology, University of Twente, The Netherlands
Allan Wailoo
Professor of Health Exonomics, University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
Pascale Wehr
The Thomas Group, The University of Queensland, Queensland, Australia
Mark Yates
Clinical Research Fellow, King’s College London, London, UK
Yuzaiful Yusof
Specialist Registrar in Rheumatology and NIHR Academic Clinical Lecturer, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK
Angela Zink
Head Department of Epidemiology and Health Services Research, German Rheumatism Research Centre, and Charité University Medicine Berlin, Department of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Berlin, Germany
Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/oxford-textbook-of-rheumatoid-arthritis-9780198831433?cc=us&lang=en