OXFORD TEXTBOOK OF NEUROREHABILITATION

Eckart Altenmüller, Institute of Music Physiology and Musician’s Medicine, Hanover University of Music, Drama and Media, Hannover, Germany

Mathias Bannwart, Sensory-Motor Systems Lab, Department of Health Sciences and Technology, Institute of Robotics and Intelligent Systems, ETH Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland

Roger Barker, John Van Geest Centre for Brain Repair, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

Jo Bayly, Cicely Saunders Institute, King’s College London, London, UK

Normand Boucher, Center for Interdisciplinary Research in Rehabilitation and Social Integration, Laval University, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Sheila Burt, Regenstein Center for Bionic Medicine, Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, Chicago, IL, USA

Jacopo Carpaneto, BioRobotics Institute, Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies, Pisa, Italy

Alan J. Carson, Department of Clinical Neurosciences, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

Jenny Crinion, Department of Brain Repair and Rehabilitation, Institute of Neurology, University College London, London, UK

Armin Curt, Spinal Cord Injury Centre, Balgrist University Hospital, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland

Sara Demain, University of Plymouth Peninsula allied Health Centre Derriford Rd Plymouth, UK

Volker Dietz, Spinal Cord Injury Centre, Balgrist University Hospital, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland

Bruce Dobkin, Department of Neurology, Geffen School of Medicine, University of California – Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Jacques Duysens, Department of Kinesiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

V. Reggie Edgerton, Brain Research Institute, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, United States

Geoffrey Edwards, Center for Interdisciplinary Research in Rehabilitation and Social Integration, Laval University, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Mark Edwards, Neuroscience Research Centre, Institute of of Molecular and Clinical Sciences, St George’s University of London, UK

Gail Eva, Department of Clinical Sciences, Brunel University, London, UK

Patrick Fougeyrollas, Department of Anthropology, University of Laval, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Steffen Franz, Spinal Cord Injury Center, Heidelberg University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany

Patrick Freund, Spinal Cord Injury Centre, Balgrist University Hospital, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland

G. Hubert Gascon, Secteur disciplinaire des sciences de l’éducation, Université du Québec à Rimouski, Rimouski, Quebec, Canada

Yury Gerasimenko, Edgerton Neuromuscular Research Laboratory, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, United States

Michèle Hubli, Spinal Cord Injury Centre, Balgrist University Hospital, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland

Andreas Hug, Spinal Cord Injury Center, Heidelberg University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany

Tom Hughes, Department of Neurology, University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, Wales, UK

William Huynh, Prince of Wales Clinical School, University of New South Wales, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Arun Jayaraman, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL, USA

Sebastian Jessberger, Laboratory of Neural Plasticity, Faculty of Medicine and Science, Brain Research Institute, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland

Fiona Jones, Faculty of Health, Social Care and Education, Kingston University and St George’s, University of London, London, UK

Ilse Jonkers, Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Thomas Kessler, Spinal Cord Injury Centre, Balgrist University Hospital, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland

Matthew Kiernan, Brain and Mind Centre, Sydney Medical School, The University of Sydney, NSW, Australia

Boudewijn Kollen, Department of General Practice and Elderly Care Medicine, University of Groningen, University Medical Center Groningen, The Netherlands.

John W. Krakauer, Departments of Neurology, Neuroscience, and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA

Andrei Krassioukov, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Mansur Kutlubaev, Department of Neurology, G.G. Kuvatov’s Republican Clinical Hospital, Ufa, Russia

Gert Kwakkel, Amsterdam UMC, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, department of Rehabilitation Medicine, Amsterdam Neurosciences and Amsterdam Movement Sciences, Boelelaan, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Michael Lee, Graduate School of Health, Discipline of Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney, Sydney Australia

Alex Leff, Department of Brain Repair and Rehabilitation, Institute of Neurology, University College London, London, UK

Daniel C. Lu, Department of Neurosurgery, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, United States

Andreas Luft, Department of Neurology, Clinical Neuroscience Center, University Hospital Zürich, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland

Clarisa Martinez, Adjunct Assistant Professor, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Firas Massaad, Department of Kinesiology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Ulrich Mehnert, Spinal Cord Injury Centre, Balgrist University Hospital, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland

Pieter Meyns, Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Silvestro Micera, Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), Lausanne, Switzerland

Ernesto Morales, Université Laval, Québec, QC, Canada

Tom E Nightingale, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Luc Noreau, Department of Rehabilitation, Laval University, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Rory J.O’Connor, Academic Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, Leeds Institute of Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Medicine, School of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Leeds, Leeds, UK

Diane Playford, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, Coventry, UK

Arthur Prochazka, Department of Physiology, University of Alberta, Edmonton, AL, Canada

Radek Ptak, Division of Neurorehabilitation, Geneva University Hospitals, Geneva, Switzerland

Émilie Raymond, School of Social Work, Université Laval, Québec, QC, Canada

Lucia Ricciardi, Neuroscience Research Centre, Institute of of Molecular and Clinical Sciences, St George’s University of London, UK.

Tom Richards, Speech and Language Therapy Department, University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, UK

Robert Riener, Sensory-Motor Systems Lab, Department of Health Sciences and Technology, Institute of Robotics and Intelligent Systems, ETH Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland

John Rothwell, The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London, UK

Francois Routhier, Center for Interdisciplinary Research in Rehabilitation and Social Integration, University of Laval, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Roland R. Roy, Brain Research Institute, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, United States

Rüdiger Rupp, Spinal Cord Injury Center, Heidelberg University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany

Louise Rutz-LaPitz, Rheinburg-Klinik, Walzenhausen, Switzerland

William Rymer, Department of Physiology, Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago, IL, USA

Daniel Schließmann, Spinal Cord Injury Center, Heidelberg University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany

Armin Schnider, Division of Neurorehabilitation, Geneva University Hospitals, Geneva, Switzerland

Christian Schuld, Spinal Cord Injury Center, Heidelberg University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany

Thomas Sinkjær, Center for Sensory-Motor Interaction (SMI), Department of Health Science and Technology, Aalborg University, Aalborg, Denmark

Bouwien Smits-Engelsman, Department of Health and Rehabilitation Services, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa

Lauren Stewart, Music, Mind and Brain Research Group Department of Psychology Goldsmiths, University of London, London, UK

Orlando Swayne, The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London, UK

Andy Tyerman, Community Head Injury Service, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, The Camborne Centre, Aylesbury, Bucks, UK

Geert Verheyden, Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Claude Vincent, Center for Interdisciplinary Research in Rehabilitation and Social Integration, University of Laval, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Derick Wade, Centre for Rehabilitation, Oxford Institute of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Research (OxINMAHR), Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, UK

Nick S. Ward, National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London, UK

Norbert Weidner, Spinal Cord Injury Center, Heidelberg University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany

Killian Welch, Robert Fergusson Unit, Royal Edinburgh Hospital, Edinburgh, UK

Eva Widerström-Noga, The Department of Neurological Surgery, The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL, USA

Markus Wirz, Institute of Physiotherapy, Zürich University of Applied Sciences, Winterthur, Switzerland

Ulf Ziemann, Department of Neurology and Stroke, Hertie Institute for Clinical Brain Research, University of Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/oxford-textbook-of-neurorehabilitation-9780198824954?cc=us&lang=en