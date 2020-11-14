sabato, Novembre 14, 2020
(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, sab 14 novembre 2020

Cover

Author Information

Andrew Baldwin, General Practitioner, Sussex, UK

Andrew Baldwin is a GP working in Sussex, UK.

Contributors:

Sanju Arianayagam – Specialty Registrar ST5 Dermatology, Churchill Hospital, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Oxford, UK
Simon Buckley – Specialty Registrar ST8, Paediatrics, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
Juliet Clutton – Specialty Registrar ST6, Trauma & Orthopaedics, University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, UK
Terry Collingwood – Specialty Registrar ST7, Intensive Care & Pre-Hospital Emergency Medicine, East Anglian Air Ambulance, Norwich, UK
Alastair Denniston – Consultant Ophthalmologist (Uveitis and Medical Retina), University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, Birmingham, UK
Charlotte Goumalatsou – Specialty Registrar ST7, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Guildford, UK
Blair Graham – Specialty Registrar Emergency Medicine, RCEM Doctoral Research Fellow, Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust, Plymouth, UK
Nina Hjelde – Specialty Registrar ST4 Anaesthesia, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, UK
Priscilla Mathewson – Adnexal Fellow, Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
Gil Myers – Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Paediatric Mental Health Liaison, Whittington Health NHS Trust, London, UK
Nicholas Steventon – Consultant Otolaryngologist, Southern Cross Hospital, New Plymouth, New Zealand

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/oxford-handbook-of-clinical-specialties-9780198827191?cc=us&lang=en

