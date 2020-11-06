OXFORD COVERED MARKET TO REMAIN OPEN DURING LOCKDOWN FOR FRESH FOOD SALES, DELIVERIES, TAKEAWAYS AND CLICK-AND-COLLECT

(AGENPARL) – OXFORD (ENGLAND), ven 06 novembre 2020

Oxford Covered Market will remain open during lockdown to allow fresh food sales, deliveries, takeaways and click-and-collect from non-essential retail to take place.

The market, which is managed by Oxford City Council, was required to close by the Government during the summer lockdown.

But the Government has confirmed that during the new lockdown:

Fresh food businesses can continue to operate as normal

Restaurants and cafes can continue to operate as takeaways

Retailers can operate click-and-collect services from their premises

Businesses can use their premises as a base for deliveries to customers

This means many traders will continue to operate in some form from their premises during lockdown.

After consulting with traders, the City Council has decided to keep the market open to the public during lockdown.

Wearing a mask continues to be mandatory within the Covered Market.

Businesses operating as normal

The Covered Market’s food traders are classed as essential under the Government’s lockdown rules, and will therefore be open as normal.

This includes:

Bonners Fruit & Vegetables

Cardews of Oxford

David John Pies

Go Gym Stuff

iScream

M Feller & Daughter Butchers

Nash’s Bakery

Oxford Cheese Co

Pershore Seafood

Teardrop Bar

The Market Cellar Door

Wicked Chocolate

The businesses will be operating a queueing system to allow only a small number of customers into units at once.

Business open for takeaways

Many of the Covered Market restaurants and cafes will be open but will only be offering takeaway services.

This includes:

A Taste of China

Alpha Bar

Ben’s Cookies

Brothers Café

Browns Café

Colombia Coffee Roasters

Donburi Inn

Moo-Moo’s

Sasi’s Thai

Sofi de France Café

Taylors

The Oxford Sandwich Company

Customers will not be able to sit in the restaurants or cafes to consume their food or drink during lockdown.

Seating in the communal areas has also been removed to stop people congregating.

Businesses operating online

Under the Government’s rules, retailers will be required to close their premises during lockdown.

The following businesses will be operating online during the lockdown:

Blue Blood Sports

Fresh Clothing

Jemini Flowers

John Gowing Jewellers

Next to Nothing

Nothing

Oxford Skate Co.

Oxford Soap Company

PinGui

The Cake Shop

The Collectors Company

The Garden of Oxford

However, click-and-collect services are still allowed to operate from premises. Some of the above businesses will therefore be allowing customers to pick up purchases from their premises (please see individual trader website for more information).

For more information and to find a list of trader websites, please visit: www.oxfordcoveredmarket.com.

For a wider list of Oxford businesses that are operating online during the lockdown, please visit: www.oxford.gov.uk/openonline.