OXFORD CITY COUNCIL SUPPORTS SUMMER HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES DESPITE CORONAVIRUS CHALLENGES

Oxford City Council is providing £30,000 to fund summer holiday activities for young people most affected by the pandemic and the lack of school and education opportunities this year.

Every year the council funds summer activities to support young people through the holidays, particularly those who face disadvantage. The holiday activities provide non-formal education opportunities, with certified recognition, and help build confidence and skills outside the classroom.

Funding grants were due to be announced at the end of March, but lockdown has meant a complete redesign of summer holiday activities to make sure they fit with public health guidelines.

This year, for the first time, the activities will be predominantly for young people who have been referred for support by their school or other agencies. This is to ensure the support reaches those most in need and to help to close the academic attainment gap for young people who experience more barriers to education.

The council’s Youth Ambition team will still be available to offer informal support to young people through the council’s locality response hubs.

The grant funding will support youth work in Blackbird Leys, Greater Leys, Cutteslowe, East Oxford, Cowley, Leys CDI, Northway and Rose Hill.

Barton Community Association was also given funding earlier this year for youth activities. It is using this to run a summer school for those who have missed out most on regular schooling, as well as a play scheme for young people.

On 7 July the Children’s Commissioner published Teenagers falling through the gaps, which emphasised the importance of summer schemes for young people who were already facing challenges at home or in school before the crisis. The data for this publication shows that around 4% of young people in Oxfordshire face multiple challenges that put them in this category.

Some of the groups who are particularly in need of support include:

young carers – especially those living with people who have contracted coronavirus

young people with disabilities and additional needs

young people involved in the criminal justice system

young people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless

young people who are facing domestic abuse

young people who have missed out on education

young people who face social, emotional, physical and mental wellbeing issues

The council has been supporting young people in other ways throughout this crisis. Since April it has been providing food parcels to help households in financial difficulties, and has worked with Oxfordshire County Council to make sure young people entitled to free school meals don’t miss out. Staff from the council’s Youth Ambition team have been embedded into the council’s emergency support, helping to connect young people in need with the right help.