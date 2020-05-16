sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
OXFORD CASE HISTORIES IN INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND MICROBIOLOGY

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, sab 16 maggio 2020

Cover

Oxford Case Histories in Infectious Diseases and Microbiology

Third Edition

Hilary Humphreys, William L. Irving, Bridget L. Atkins, and Andrew F. Woodhouse

Oxford Case Histories

Author Information

Hilary Humphreys, Professor of Clinical Microbiology and Consultant Microbiologist, RCSI Education and Research Centre, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, Ireland,William Irving, Professor and Honorary Consultant in Virology, University of Nottingham and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, UK,Bridget Atkins, Consultant in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK,Andrew Woodhouse, Consultant in Clinical Infection and Head of Specialty Training, Infectious Diseases, Health Education England and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, UK

Hilary Humphreys is Professor of Clinical Microbiology at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and Consultant Microbiologist in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. He has a longstanding research interest in hospital infections, has published widely on many aspects of this and he has led a number of guideline groups in Ireland and in the UK. He has been involved in the teaching of both undergraduate and graduate entry medical students for some years as well as pharmacy students and others. He has developed online material as part of blended learning and he is a former National Specialty Director for Clinical Microbiology in Ireland.

Will Irving has been Professor and Honorary Consultant in Virology at the University of Nottingham and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust since 2002. His research interest is in the natural history of hepatitis C virus infection, and has published extensively on this subject. He co-chairs “HCV Research UK”, a multi-centre consortium creating a national cohort, clinical database and biobank of 12,000 patients infected with HCV. He currently chairs the National Strategy Group for Viral Hepatitis.

Bridget Atkins is a full time NHS consultant in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Oxford University Hospitals. She has a major interest in bone and joint infections and has published and presented extensively on laboratory diagnostic methods, the multidisciplinary management of these complex infections, the patient pathway and the optimal delivery of bone infection services. She works as a physician on the bone infection unit at the Nuffield Orthopaedic Hospital in addition to delivering laboratory services, bedside consults, infection control and an antimicrobial stewardship service across all areas of the hospital. She is also Training Programme Director in Infectious diseases and Medical Microbiology in Health Education Thames Valley.

Andrew Woodhouse is Head of Specialty Training in Infectious Diseases for Health Education England working across the West Midlands. He is also a Clinical Director for the Infectious Disease Department at Heartlands Hospital, Birmingham, UK.

