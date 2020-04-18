OWNER CHARGED IN THEFT OF DISTINCTIVE TRUCK

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 18 aprile 2020

Following a public appeal last month, charges have been laid in relation to the break in of a Calgary business and theft of a truck in an alleged attempt of insurance fraud.

On Saturday, Feb 1, 2020, at approximately 1 a.m., an unknown man broke into the fenced compound surrounding DiVita Auto Design, located at 5306 3 Street S.E. While inside the yard, the suspect loaded a custom gold 2018 Dodge Ram truck onto a flatbed trailer and towed it away using a green Dodge Ram truck. The truck was later located heavily damaged in McLean Creek on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020 we released information about the theft of the truck, hoping to gain additional evidence in relation to the investigation. As a result, charges have now been laid.

It is alleged that the owner of the truck had owed a significant amount of money to the auto repair shop where the truck was being stored, and that the owner of the truck stole the vehicle in an attempt to receive an insurance payment. The auto repair shop was not involved in the theft.

Scott William DOMBOWSKY-ONESKI, 23, of Rocky View, Alta., is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count each of break and enter and public mischief. He will next appear in court on Friday, June 26, 2020.

We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this investigation.

Insurance frauds are not a victimless crime. We continue to investigate all stolen vehicle reports to uncover false reports and instances of insurance frauds, which negatively impact consumer insurance premiums.

