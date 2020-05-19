mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
Breaking News

PROROGA INTERCETTAZIONI E SOSPENSIONI PROCESSUALI – DETENZIONE DOMICILIARI E DIFFERIMENTI PENA

TEMPORARY AMENDMENT TO THE COMMUNICABLE DISEASES ACT WOULD ALLOW RESTAURANTS, CAFES AND…

19/05/2020 ADDRESSING SEXUAL VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN, A POLITICAL PRIORITY

50 ANNI FA LA NASCITA DELLO STATUTO DEI LAVORATORI

MITIGATING DISINFORMATION IN SOUTHEAST ASIAN ELECTIONS

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2360 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 702 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 476 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 466-BIS – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1099 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

Agenparl

OVERVIEW OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND SOCIAL MEASURES IN THE CONTEXT OF COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 19 maggio 2020 Source: World Health Organization (WHO). Published: 5/18/2020.
The purpose of this eight-page document is to provide an overview of public health and social measures for COVID-19, and to propose strategies to limit any possible harm resulting from these interventions. The document is intended to inform national and local health authorities and other decision-makers at all levels.
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22253

Post collegati

AUTONOMY, RATIONALITY, AND CONTEMPORARY BIOETHICS

Redazione

OVERVIEW OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND SOCIAL MEASURES IN THE CONTEXT OF COVID-19

Redazione

LONDON’S CO2 EMISSIONS CUT BY ALMOST 60% DURING LOCKDOWN

Redazione

THE SCIENCE OF DIVERSITY

Redazione

SPEECH: ADDRESSING THE PRESSING HUMANITARIAN NEED IN SYRIA

Redazione

DUAL OR MULTIPLE DRUG LOADED NANOPARTICLES TO TARGET BREAST CANCER STEM CELLS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More