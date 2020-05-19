OVERVIEW OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND SOCIAL MEASURES IN THE CONTEXT OF COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 19 maggio 2020 Source: World Health Organization (WHO). Published: 5/18/2020.

The purpose of this eight-page document is to provide an overview of public health and social measures for COVID-19, and to propose strategies to limit any possible harm resulting from these interventions. The document is intended to inform national and local health authorities and other decision-makers at all levels.

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22253