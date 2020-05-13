OVERSEAS TRAVEL STATISTICS, PROVISIONAL

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, mer 13 maggio 2020
All arrivals – provisional estimates monthly
Provisional statistics on international travel movements of persons arriving in Australia. It is the number of international border crossings rather than the number of people.
Key statistics
All overseas arrivals to Australia in April 2020 (provisional estimates):
• 21,600 estimated trips, 15,100 of these are Australian citizens
• 98.7% decrease compared to the same month last year
• 5.4% of all arrivals were New Zealand citizens, the largest group apart from Australian citizens returning home
• 6.7% of all arrivals were those arriving on permanent other visas.
1.1 All arrivals – Australian Citizens – provisional estimates
1.2 All arrivals – Non-Australian citizens – provisional estimates
All arrivals – by citizenship
The five largest countries of citizenship (excluding Australian) for all arrivals to Australia in April 2020 were:
• New Zealand (1,200), decreasing 99.3% compared to the same month last year
• India (990), decreasing 98.2%
• UK (530), decreasing 99.4%
• Philippines (360), decreasing 98.4%
• China (320), decreasing 99.8%.
1.3 All arrivals – Top 10 Countries of citizenship – provisional estimates(a)
|Country of citizenship
|
Apr-19
|
Apr-20
|
|New Zealand
|
163,130
|
1,180
|India
|
53,450
|
990
|UK(b)
|
83,960
|
530
|Philippines
|
23,070
|
360
|China(c)
|
132,360
|
320
|Pakistan
|
4,780
|
280
|Indonesia
|
17,870
|
270
|Germany
|
17,900
|
220
|Malaysia
|
36,670
|
220
|USA
|
63,270
|
200
(a) To confidentialise, estimates have been rounded to the nearest 10.
(b) Includes the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.
(c) Excludes SARs & Taiwan.
All arrivals – by visa group
The three largest visa groups arriving in Australia in April 2020 were:
• Permanent other visas (1,500), decreasing 97.5% compared to the same month last year
• Permanent skilled visas (1,400), decreasing 97.2%
• Permanent family visas (990), decreasing 95.9%.
1.4 All arrivals – Visa groups – provisional estimates(a)
|Visa Group
|
Apr-19
|
Apr-20
|
|Permanent Family Visas
|
24,330
|
990
|Permanent Other Visas
|
57,560
|
1,450
|Permanent Skilled Visas
|
49,170
|
1,380
|Temporary Other Visas
|
33,860
|
570
|Temporary Skilled Visas
|
22,890
|
160
|Temporary Student Visas
|
46,480
|
30
|Temporary Visitor Visas
|
490,810
|
850
|Temporary Work Visas
|
19,300
|
40
(a) To confidentialise, estimates have been rounded to the nearest 10.
All arrivals – by state or territory of clearance
All international travellers must be processed and cleared by Australia’s Border Force via specific seaports or airports around the country. This information provides the state or territory of clearance for each traveller.
For April 2020 when comparing with the same month of the previous year, decreases were recorded for:
• ACT (100.0%)
• Tas. (99.9%)
• Qld (99.0%)
• WA (98.9%)
• NSW (98.8%)
• Vic. (98.5%)
• SA (98.3%)
• NT (98.2%).
1.5 All arrivals – State or Territory of clearance – provisional estimates(a)
|State of clearance
|
Apr-19
|
Apr-20
|
|NSW
|
678,560
|
8,020
|Vic.
|
474,700
|
7,280
|Qld
|
321,840
|
3,370
|SA
|
41,610
|
700
|WA
|
177,370
|
1,990
|Tas.
|
3,440
|
0
|NT
|
13,970
|
250
|ACT
|
2,930
|
0
(a) To confidentialise, estimates have been rounded to the nearest 10.
New ABS Website
The ABS will be launching a new website in 2020. You will soon be able to see how this publication will appear on the new website by exploring our Beta site. Regular users of this information are encouraged to explore the Beta site and consider any impacts to the way you access and consume ABS data and information. If you would like more information on the new ABS website, or want to discuss how the transition to the new site might impact you, please email <a
Fonte/Source: https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/wmdata.nsf/CheckProduct?OpenAgent&3401.0.55.004&13052020