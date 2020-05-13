mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
Breaking News

COMUNICATO: COVID 19, AUDIZIONE MIOZZO – PROTEZIONE CIVILE – GIOVEDì ALLE 12,15…

COMUNICATO: COVID 19, AUDIZIONE NUCLEO BATTERIOLOGICO CHIMICO – GIOVEDì ALLE 12,15 DIRETTA…

COMUNICATO: VIGILANZA RAI, AUDIZIONE PRESIDENTE AGCOM – GIOVEDì ALLE 12 DIRETTA WEBTV

MEASURING FINANCIAL ACCESS : 10 YEARS OF THE IMF FINANCIAL ACCESS SURVEY

OGGI QUESTION TIME CON I MINISTRI DI MAIO, COSTA, BOCCIA E PATUANELLI

ST. LUCIA : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS RELEASE;…

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT AND…

MARTEDì 12 MAGGIO 2020 – 216ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

DJIBOUTI : REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY AND DEBT…

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 13/05/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 217

Agenparl
Image default
Home » OVERSEAS TRAVEL STATISTICS, PROVISIONAL

OVERSEAS TRAVEL STATISTICS, PROVISIONAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, mer 13 maggio 2020

All arrivals – provisional estimates monthly

Provisional statistics on international travel movements of persons arriving in Australia. It is the number of international border crossings rather than the number of people.

Key statistics

All overseas arrivals to Australia in April 2020 (provisional estimates):

• 21,600 estimated trips, 15,100 of these are Australian citizens
• 98.7% decrease compared to the same month last year
• 5.4% of all arrivals were New Zealand citizens, the largest group apart from Australian citizens returning home
• 6.7% of all arrivals were those arriving on permanent other visas.

1.1 All arrivals – Australian Citizens – provisional estimates

Graph 1.1 All arrivals - Australian Citizens - provisional estimates

1.2 All arrivals – Non-Australian citizens – provisional estimates

Graph 1.2 All arrivals - Non-Australian citizens - provisional estimates

All arrivals – by citizenship

The five largest countries of citizenship (excluding Australian) for all arrivals to Australia in April 2020 were:

• New Zealand (1,200), decreasing 99.3% compared to the same month last year
• India (990), decreasing 98.2%
• UK (530), decreasing 99.4%
• Philippines (360), decreasing 98.4%
• China (320), decreasing 99.8%.

1.3 All arrivals – Top 10 Countries of citizenship – provisional estimates(a)

Country of citizenship

Apr-19

Apr-20
New Zealand

     163,130

        1,180

India

       53,450

           990

UK(b)

     83,960

           530

Philippines

      23,070

          360

China(c)

    132,360

          320

Pakistan

         4,780

280

Indonesia

17,870

270

Germany

17,900

220

Malaysia

36,670

220

USA

63,270

200

(a) To confidentialise, estimates have been rounded to the nearest 10.
(b) Includes the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.
(c) Excludes SARs & Taiwan.

All arrivals – by visa group

The three largest visa groups arriving in Australia in April 2020 were:

• Permanent other visas (1,500), decreasing 97.5% compared to the same month last year
• Permanent skilled visas (1,400), decreasing 97.2%
• Permanent family visas (990), decreasing 95.9%.

1.4 All arrivals – Visa groups – provisional estimates(a)

Visa Group

Apr-19

Apr-20
Permanent Family Visas

        24,330

            990

Permanent Other Visas

        57,560

         1,450

Permanent Skilled Visas

        49,170

         1,380

Temporary Other Visas

        33,860

            570

Temporary Skilled Visas

        22,890

            160

Temporary Student Visas

        46,480

              30

Temporary Visitor Visas

      490,810

            850

Temporary Work Visas

        19,300

              40

(a) To confidentialise, estimates have been rounded to the nearest 10.

All arrivals – by state or territory of clearance

All international travellers must be processed and cleared by Australia’s Border Force via specific seaports or airports around the country. This information provides the state or territory of clearance for each traveller.

For April 2020 when comparing with the same month of the previous year, decreases were recorded for:

• ACT (100.0%)
• Tas. (99.9%)
• Qld (99.0%)
• WA (98.9%)
• NSW (98.8%)
• Vic. (98.5%)
• SA (98.3%)
• NT (98.2%).

1.5 All arrivals – State or Territory of clearance – provisional estimates(a)

State of clearance

Apr-19

Apr-20
NSW

      678,560

         8,020

Vic.

      474,700

         7,280

Qld

      321,840

         3,370

SA

        41,610

            700

WA

      177,370

         1,990

Tas.

          3,440

              0

NT

        13,970

            250

ACT

          2,930

              0

(a) To confidentialise, estimates have been rounded to the nearest 10.

New ABS Website

The ABS will be launching a new website in 2020. You will soon be able to see how this publication will appear on the new website by exploring our Beta site. Regular users of this information are encouraged to explore the Beta site and consider any impacts to the way you access and consume ABS data and information. If you would like more information on the new ABS website, or want to discuss how the transition to the new site might impact you, please email <a



Fonte/Source: https://www.abs.gov.au/ausstats/wmdata.nsf/CheckProduct?OpenAgent&3401.0.55.004&13052020

Post collegati

OVERSEAS TRAVEL STATISTICS, PROVISIONAL

Redazione

OVERSEAS ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES, AUSTRALIA

Redazione

CELEBRATE NATIONAL SIMULTANEOUS STORYTIME ONLINE

Redazione

EVERY AUSTRALIAN NEEDS TO KEEP A LID ON SOCIAL DISTANCING BACKLASH

Redazione

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF THE CADELL FERRY

Redazione

SEE HOW ARTISTS HAVE TURNED FARM SILOS INTO STUNNING GIANT MURALS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More