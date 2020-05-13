OVERSEAS TRAVEL STATISTICS, PROVISIONAL

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, mer 13 maggio 2020

All arrivals – provisional estimates monthly

Provisional statistics on international travel movements of persons arriving in Australia. It is the number of international border crossings rather than the number of people.

Key statistics

All overseas arrivals to Australia in April 2020 (provisional estimates):

• 21,600 estimated trips, 15,100 of these are Australian citizens

• 98.7% decrease compared to the same month last year

• 5.4% of all arrivals were New Zealand citizens, the largest group apart from Australian citizens returning home

• 6.7% of all arrivals were those arriving on permanent other visas.

1.1 All arrivals – Australian Citizens – provisional estimates

1.2 All arrivals – Non-Australian citizens – provisional estimates

All arrivals – by citizenship

The five largest countries of citizenship (excluding Australian) for all arrivals to Australia in April 2020 were:

• New Zealand (1,200), decreasing 99.3% compared to the same month last year

• India (990), decreasing 98.2%

• UK (530), decreasing 99.4%

• Philippines (360), decreasing 98.4%

• China (320), decreasing 99.8%.

1.3 All arrivals – Top 10 Countries of citizenship – provisional estimates(a)

Country of citizenship Apr-19 Apr-20 New Zealand 163,130 1,180 India 53,450 990 UK(b) 83,960 530 Philippines 23,070 360 China(c) 132,360 320 Pakistan 4,780 280 Indonesia 17,870 270 Germany 17,900 220 Malaysia 36,670 220 USA 63,270 200

(a) To confidentialise, estimates have been rounded to the nearest 10.

(b) Includes the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

(c) Excludes SARs & Taiwan.

All arrivals – by visa group

The three largest visa groups arriving in Australia in April 2020 were:

• Permanent other visas (1,500), decreasing 97.5% compared to the same month last year

• Permanent skilled visas (1,400), decreasing 97.2%

• Permanent family visas (990), decreasing 95.9%.

1.4 All arrivals – Visa groups – provisional estimates(a)

Visa Group Apr-19 Apr-20 Permanent Family Visas 24,330 990 Permanent Other Visas 57,560 1,450 Permanent Skilled Visas 49,170 1,380 Temporary Other Visas 33,860 570 Temporary Skilled Visas 22,890 160 Temporary Student Visas 46,480 30 Temporary Visitor Visas 490,810 850 Temporary Work Visas 19,300 40

(a) To confidentialise, estimates have been rounded to the nearest 10.

All arrivals – by state or territory of clearance

All international travellers must be processed and cleared by Australia’s Border Force via specific seaports or airports around the country. This information provides the state or territory of clearance for each traveller.

For April 2020 when comparing with the same month of the previous year, decreases were recorded for:

• ACT (100.0%)

• Tas. (99.9%)

• Qld (99.0%)

• WA (98.9%)

• NSW (98.8%)

• Vic. (98.5%)

• SA (98.3%)

• NT (98.2%).

1.5 All arrivals – State or Territory of clearance – provisional estimates(a)

State of clearance Apr-19 Apr-20 NSW 678,560 8,020 Vic. 474,700 7,280 Qld 321,840 3,370 SA 41,610 700 WA 177,370 1,990 Tas. 3,440 0 NT 13,970 250 ACT 2,930 0

(a) To confidentialise, estimates have been rounded to the nearest 10.

