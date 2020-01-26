(AGENPARL) – Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), dom 26 gennaio 2020
Over Patients Served by Al-Khasra General Hospital Last Year
26 January 2020
According to Riyadh Health Affairs, over the past year, Al-Khasra General Hospital has served more than patients, with emergencies and outpatients. Also, the hospitals has performed lab tests and radiology examinations ( lab tests and radiology examinations).
‘;
commentstxt += ‘
‘;
/*if ($(this).find(“WriterName”).text() != ” && $(this).find(“Email”).text() != ”) {
commentstxt += ‘
commentstxt += ‘
|‘;
commentstxt += ‘Name : ‘;
commentstxt += ‘
|‘;
commentstxt += $(this).find(“WriterName”).text();
commentstxt += ‘
|‘;
commentstxt += ‘Email : ‘;
commentstxt += ‘
|‘;
commentstxt += $(this).find(“Email”).text();
commentstxt += ‘
‘;
commentstxt += ‘
‘;
commentstxt += ‘
‘;
commentstxt += ‘
‘;
}
else {
commentstxt += ‘
‘;
commentstxt += ‘
‘;
}*/
});
if (_currentlang == ‘ar’)
$(‘#CommentsContainer’).css(‘text-align’, ‘right’).html(commentstxt);
else
$(‘#CommentsContainer’).css(‘text-align’, ‘left’).html(commentstxt);
// check if last page
if ($(xml).find(‘row’).length ‘ + noCommentsMessageText + ”);
$(‘#div_load_more’).hide();
}
},
error: function (XMLHttpRequest, textStatus, errorThrown) {
//alert(textStatus + “: (” + XMLHttpRequest.statusText + “)”);
$(‘#CommentsContainer’).html(‘
‘ + noCommentsMessageText + ‘
‘);
}
});
}
var postActive = false;
$(‘a#load_more’).bind(“load_more”, function () {
// comments string
var _commentstxt = ”;
// store anchor element text before changing
var org_text = ”;
if (postActive) { return false; } // prevent duplicate click
org_text = $(‘a#load_more’).text();
$(‘a#load_more’).text(‘Wait for a while …’);
// ajax post
$.ajax({
type: “GET”,
contentType: “text/xml”,
url: _pageUrl + “?op=ShowComments&pageIndex=” + (parseInt($(‘a#load_more’).attr(‘page’)) + 1).toString() + “&pageID=” + $(‘input[id$=ShowCommentPageIDHiddenField]’).val().toString() + “&webID=” + $(‘input[id$=ShowCommentWebIDHiddenField]’).val().toString() + “¤tCulture=” + _currentlang,
dataType: ‘xml’,
beforeSend: function () {
postActive = true;
},
success: function (xml) {
if (xml != null && $(xml).find(‘row’).length > 0) {
$(xml).find(‘row’).each(function () {
commentstxt += ”;
/*if ($(this).find(“WriterName”).text() != ” && $(this).find(“Email”).text() != ”) {
commentstxt += ‘
commentstxt += ‘
|‘;
commentstxt += ‘Name : ‘;
commentstxt += ‘
|‘;
commentstxt += $(this).find(“WriterName”).text();
commentstxt += ‘
|‘;
commentstxt += ‘Email : ‘;
commentstxt += ‘
|‘;
commentstxt += $(this).find(“Email”).text();
commentstxt += ‘
‘;
commentstxt += ‘
‘;
commentstxt += ‘
‘;
commentstxt += ‘
‘;
}
else {
commentstxt += ‘
‘;
commentstxt += ‘
‘;
}*/
});
$(‘a#load_more’).attr(‘page’, (parseInt($(‘a#load_more’).attr(‘page’)) + 1).toString());
if (_currentlang == ‘ar’)
$(‘#CommentsContainer’).css(‘text-align’, ‘right’).append(_commentstxt);
else
$(‘#CommentsContainer’).css(‘text-align’, ‘left’).append(_commentstxt);
// check if last page
if ($(xml).find(‘row’).length 1000) dha = 0.30; if (dh > 1500) dha = 0.50; if (dh > 2500) dha = 0.60;
if (dh > 3500) dha = 0.70; if (dh > 8500) dha = 0.80; if (dh > 12500) dha = 0.92;
if (sh / dh > dha) {
$(“a#load_more”).trigger(“load_more”);
}
});
});
Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-01-26-004.aspx
OVER PATIENTS SERVED BY AL-KHASRA GENERAL HOSPITAL LAST YEAR