26 Gennaio 2020
OVER PATIENTS SERVED BY AL-KHASRA GENERAL HOSPITAL LAST YEAR

(AGENPARL) – Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), dom 26 gennaio 2020

Over Patients Served by Al-Khasra General Hospital Last Year


26 January 2020

​According to Riyadh Health Affairs, over the past year, Al-Khasra General Hospital has served more than patients, with emergencies and outpatients. Also, the hospitals has performed lab tests and radiology examinations ( lab tests and radiology examinations).

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-01-26-004.aspx

