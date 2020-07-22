OVER 96,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS-RIYADH SO FAR

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mer 22 luglio 2020

According to Riyadh Health affairs, «Tetamman» Clinics, since their launch in the region to date, have served more than 96,000 beneficiaries.

It is worth mentioning that these clinics are devoted to serve everyone (whether a citizen, a resident, or an illegal resident), who develops Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, such as high temperature that may be accompanied by shortness of breath and coughing.

