(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), gio 14 maggio 2020 Low- to moderate-income families, individuals, seniors and adults with disabilities in Saanich will soon have access to over 70 new affordable homes thanks to a partnership between the Province, the Capital Regional District (CRD) and the Capital Region Housing Corporation (CRHC).

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020MAH0054-000864